HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 10, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-17 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-17 will be drawn today, September 10, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-17 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

14:15 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-17 WEDNESDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

14:11 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-17 WEDNESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:07 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad DHANALEKSHMI DL-17 WEDNESDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday

 

13:59 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs (OLD DRAWS)

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Win-Win: ₹50/- 
  • Fifty Fifty: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)
  • Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
  • Nirmal: ₹50/-
  • Karunya: ₹50/-
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/- 
  • Akshaya: ₹50/-

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

13:56 PM (IST)  •  10 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-17 WEDNESDAY (10.09.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
Load More
