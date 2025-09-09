LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.09.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-484 TUESDAY 3PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-484 Lottery Result OUT Live: Kerala Lottery Sakthi SS-483 will be drawn today, September 09, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 09-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-484 winners.
The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad STHREE SAKTHI SS-484 TUESDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?
Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-484 TUESDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?
No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-484 TUESDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-484 TUESDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-484 TUESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.