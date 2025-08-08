Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 08, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-15 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 08, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-15 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-15 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-15 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Pinterest/HowStuffWorks

Background

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

14:31 PM (IST)  •  08 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-15 FRIDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).

14:31 PM (IST)  •  08 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: Bumper Draws Details And MONTH Of Announcement

UPCOMING DRAW

  • Thiruvonam Bumper October 9, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)

OTHER BUMPER DRAWS

  • Summer Bumper (March 10 Crore)
  • Vishu Bumper (May 12 Crore)
  • Monsoon Bumper (July 10 Crore)
  • Thiruvonam Bumper October 9, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)
  • Pooja Bumper BR-100 December 4, 2024 (First Prize, 12 Crore)
  • Christmas New Year Bumper February 5, 2025 (First Prize: 20 Crore)
14:30 PM (IST)  •  08 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-15 FRIDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

14:26 PM (IST)  •  08 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-15 FRIDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.

  • Make a photocopy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested, and a claim application.
  • Two passport-sized pictures of the lottery winner, properly certified by a notary public or gazette officer.
  • An officially certified copy of the prize money receipt, complete with a revenue stamp valued at ₹1/-, in the format specified
  • Copy of the winner's self-attested PAN card.
  • Documents with ID proof attested, such as voter ID cards, DLs, ration cards, Adhaar cards, and passports.
14:21 PM (IST)  •  08 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM SK-15 FRIDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Visit ABP Live English for further information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

Opinion
