Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 07, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-19 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw - To Be Out Soon

The Samrudhi SM-19 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, September 07, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 07-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-19 winners.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

13:29 PM (IST)  •  07 Sep 2025

SAMRUDHI SM-19 SUNDAY Result: Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (September 07, 2025)

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

 

13:21 PM (IST)  •  07 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-19 SUNDAY (07.09.2025) Result: History And Significance

One of the seven weekly lotteries is Samrudhi. Every Sunday at 2:00 pm, the Samrudhi lottery draw is conducted. An alphabetical code is used to represent each lottery, and the Samrudhi lottery code is "SM," which includes the draw number in addition to the code. The Samrudhi lottery only costs Rs. 50.

 

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SAMRUDHI SM-19
