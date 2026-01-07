Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07.01 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-34 Wednesday 3 PM Jackpot Draw To Be DECLARED Soon - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-34 will be drawn today, January 7, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for latest update.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi DL-34 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (January 7, 2026): The Government of Kerala oversees the Kerala State Lotteries program. It was founded in 1967 and is the first of its kind in India, operating under the Kerala government's lottery department. The government of Kerala launched the Kerala State Lotteries in 1967 after banning all private lotteries. The new department was established with the intention of giving people jobs and raising government revenue without disturbing the general public.

The department employs over 500 people as of 2026, divided among 14 district offices, 21 sublottery offices, a regional deputy directorate in Ernakulam, and the directorate at Vikas Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Kozhikode is home to the regional deputy director for the audit office. After being placed under the Department of Finance at first, the department was eventually moved under the Taxes Department.

The Kerala State lottery has various advantages associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses.

In its short history, it has benefited over 27,000 citizens. The scheme's main goal is to give financial support to Kerala's underprivileged population who are afflicted with life-threatening illnesses like cancer, hemophilia, kidney problems, and heart problems, as well as palliative care. Every month, hundreds of families are able to escape poverty thanks to the Kerala Lottery. Every day at 3 pm, thousands of people eagerly await the results in the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores.

The Kerala State Lotteries consist of six bumper lotteries annually, a monthly draw, and seven weekly lotteries every week. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-weekly draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State conducts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries in addition to the weekly lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The Dhanalekshmi DL-34 lottery will be drawn at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, today, January 7, 2026.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive.). This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:28 PM (IST)  •  07 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-34 WEDNESDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

13:22 PM (IST)  •  07 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-34 WEDNESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

