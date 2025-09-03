LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 03, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Background
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 03, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY (September 03, 2025): How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?
The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.
DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY (September 03, 2025): Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs
The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.
Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-16 WEDNESDAY (03.09.2025): History And Significance
Among the seven weekly lotteries is Dhanalekshmi. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Dhanalekshmi lottery draw is conducted. Each lottery has an alphabetical code that corresponds to it; the Dhanalekshmi lottery code is "DL," which includes the draw number in addition to the code.