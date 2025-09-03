Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 03, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 03, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 will be drawn today, September 03, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 03, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 03, 2025)
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 03-09-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 03, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.09.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:31 PM (IST)  •  03 Sep 2025

DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY (September 03, 2025): How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:23 PM (IST)  •  03 Sep 2025

DHANALEKSHMI DL-16 WEDNESDAY (September 03, 2025): Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

 

 

13:18 PM (IST)  •  03 Sep 2025

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-16 WEDNESDAY (03.09.2025): History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is Dhanalekshmi. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Dhanalekshmi lottery draw is conducted. Each lottery has an alphabetical code that corresponds to it; the Dhanalekshmi lottery code is "DL," which includes the draw number in addition to the code.

 

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-16
