Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 03, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 03, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The Samrudhi SM-14 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 03, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 02:51 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.08.2025): Samrudhi SM-14 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 03, 2025) LIVE
Source : Canva

Background

Check (August 03, 2025), Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY Result Live.

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 03-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-14 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 03, 2025) Live: SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Out - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

14:51 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad Weekly Draw: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday
14:51 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Weekly And Bumper Lucky Draws (Daily Prices And Costs)

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery (₹50/-)

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

14:50 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
14:48 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means,. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

14:41 PM (IST)  •  03 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?

No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SAMRUDHI SM-14
New Update
