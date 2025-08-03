Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 03, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
The Samrudhi SM-14 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 03, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
LIVE
Background
Check (August 03, 2025), Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY Result Live.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Weekly Draw: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Bhagyathara
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Dhanalakshmi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Suvarna Keralam
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Samriddhi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY (03.08.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps
- Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
- Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
- Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
- Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
- Store your ticket securely.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?
Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means,. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-14 SUNDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?
No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.