Man Stabbed During Fight In Kerala’s Kasaragod, Walks Into Hospital With Knife Stuck In Neck

A man was stabbed in the neck during a fight in Kasaragod, Kerala. Following the incident, the victim reportedly walked into the hospital with the knife still lodged in his neck. The victim, Anil Kumar (36), a fish trader from Kasaragod, was attacked on Sunday night after a verbal altercation between two groups escalated.

On Sunday, Kumar had received a call from the accused regarding a financial dispute and was asked to come to Seethangoli village, as per a report on NDTV. However, when he arrived, he was allegedly thrashed by the group.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media, showing one of the accused stabbing Kumar in the neck.

After the attack, Kumar was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru with the knife still stuck in his neck, alarming the patients and doctors. He is currently undergoing treatment for stab injuries.

Police have detained four persons in connection with the incident. Two vehicles involved in the attack have also been seized.

Man Stabs Friend Over Rs 33,000 Loan Dispute

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man was stabbed by his friend over a Rs 33,000 loan dispute in Kachanbagh, Hyderabad. The accused, identified as Taher bin Abdullah Barrawar Ahmed from Hafizbabanagar, allegedly called his friend, Shai Saif, near Charminar under the pretext of repaying the money but stabbed him multiple times, reported The New Indian Express.

The victim sustained injuries to his neck and shoulder and was admitted to Owaisi Hospital. The incident took place at 5:30 PM on October 4.

According to police, the two were friends, but their relationship soured after Taher failed to repay the borrowed money in 2024. Upset over repeated arguments, Taher allegedly attacked the victim.

