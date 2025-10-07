Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaMan Stabbed During Fight In Kerala’s Kasaragod, Walks Into Hospital With Knife Stuck In Neck

Man Stabbed During Fight In Kerala’s Kasaragod, Walks Into Hospital With Knife Stuck In Neck

In Kasaragod, Kerala, Anil Kumar was stabbed in the neck during a fight over a financial dispute and walked to the hospital with the knife still in place.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A man was stabbed in the neck during a fight in Kasaragod, Kerala. Following the incident, the victim reportedly walked into the hospital with the knife still lodged in his neck. The victim, Anil Kumar (36), a fish trader from Kasaragod, was attacked on Sunday night after a verbal altercation between two groups escalated.

Kerala Man Stabbed With Knife In Neck 

On Sunday, Kumar had received a call from the accused regarding a financial dispute and was asked to come to Seethangoli village, as per a report on NDTV. However, when he arrived, he was allegedly thrashed by the group.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media, showing one of the accused stabbing Kumar in the neck.

After the attack, Kumar was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru with the knife still stuck in his neck, alarming the patients and doctors. He is currently undergoing treatment for stab injuries.

Police have detained four persons in connection with the incident. Two vehicles involved in the attack have also been seized.

Man Stabs Friend Over Rs 33,000 Loan Dispute 

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man was stabbed by his friend over a Rs 33,000 loan dispute in Kachanbagh, Hyderabad. The accused, identified as Taher bin Abdullah Barrawar Ahmed from Hafizbabanagar, allegedly called his friend, Shai Saif, near Charminar under the pretext of repaying the money but stabbed him multiple times, reported The New Indian Express.

The victim sustained injuries to his neck and shoulder and was admitted to Owaisi Hospital. The incident took place at 5:30 PM on October 4.

According to police, the two were friends, but their relationship soured after Taher failed to repay the borrowed money in 2024. Upset over repeated arguments, Taher allegedly attacked the victim.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: 3 Killed As Bus Runs Over Devotees On Padayatra To Huligemma Temple

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kasaragod Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

Update: JMM Seeks 12 Seats, Leaders To Meet Tejashwi Yadav Over Bihar Seat Sharing
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall Blankets Kashmir, Highways Closed And Visibility Reduced
Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida Factory, Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Bihar Assembly Elections Announced: Two-Phase Voting From November 6, Results On November 14
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget