Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.02 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-39 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.02 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-39 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (Feb 6, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-39 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-suvarna-keralam-sk-39-winning-numbers-6-february-2026-friday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.02 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-39 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.02 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (February 6, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 6 February 2026:

Suvarna Keralam SK-39 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 06-02-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Keralam SK-39
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, Friday, February 6, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-39 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:21 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Samrudhi: ₹50/- 
  • Bhagyathara: ₹50/-
  • Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
  • Suvarna Keralam: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today)
  • Karunya KR: ₹50/-
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/-
  • Dhanalekshmi: ₹50/-

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

13:19 PM (IST)  •  06 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM SK-39 FRIDAY (06.02.2026): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.

Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.

Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.

Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.

Store your ticket securely.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam Kerala State Suvarna Keralam SK-39 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 06-02-2026 Kerala Lottery February 6
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: In The Next Episode On Feb 9, PM Modi To Engage With Students Nationwide
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: In The Next Episode On Feb 9, PM Modi To Engage With Students Nationwide
Advertisement

Videos

Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Breaking News: Bike Rider Kamal Dies, Family Searches All Night Before Police Alert
Tragic News: Janakpuri Road Accident Claims Life of Young Biker Returning from Work
Breaking News: Brahmin organisations seek ban and legal action over controversial Netflix trailer
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out During BJYM Leader’s Welcome Event in Ujjain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget