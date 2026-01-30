Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 30, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 30, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Jan 30, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 02:41 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Today (30.01 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today (30.01 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (January 30, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 30, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 Friday lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:41 PM (IST)  •  30 Jan 2026

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 FRIDAY: Best Series Selection Tips (Smart & Easy)

All Series Have Equal Chance

First thing to know: XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK, XL
Every series has the same probability. No series is “luckier” officially.

Go for Early-Selling Series

Ask agents which series are selling faster.
Fast-moving series = fewer unsold tickets, so better real-world coverage.

Buy Same Number in Multiple Series

One of the best practical tips:

Example: 245678 in XA + XB + XC

If that number wins 1st prize, one hits jackpot, others may get consolation.

Mix 2–3 Series (Not All 10)

Instead of spreading thin:

Choose 2 or 3 series only

Easier to track, budget-friendly, still diversified.

Avoid Very Late Series (If Sales Are Low)

Sometimes last series printed sell slower.
Ask your agent: “Which series is almost sold out?” — Pick those 

Prefer Fresh Bundles

Tickets freshly opened from a new bundle often feel safer (less damaged, clean numbers).
Psychological comfort matters

Stick With One Series for Multiple Numbers

If buying many tickets:

Pick one strong-selling series

Buy consecutive numbers within that series.

Don’t Chase “Previous Winner Series”

Last year’s winning series doesn’t matter this year.
Each draw is independent — no carry-over luck.

Match Series With Your Strategy

Low budget: 1–2 series

Medium budget: Same number in 2–3 series

High budget: Combination of consecutive numbers + same number across series

Buy Early, Not at the Last Minute

Early buyers get:

More series options

Better number choice

Less stress before draw day

Golden Rule

Number matters more emotionally — series matters practically
Unsold tickets don’t win. Sold tickets do.

14:37 PM (IST)  •  30 Jan 2026

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-38 FRIDAY: 10 Easy Ways to Select Lucky Ticket Numbers

Birth Date Method
Pick ticket numbers that match your DOB, birth month, or birth year — many believe personal dates carry strong luck.

Family Lucky Dates
Use important family dates like wedding anniversary, child’s birthday, or parents’ DOB.

Favorite Single Digit
Choose tickets where the last digit repeats (like 7-7-7 or 9-9-9) — very popular among regular buyers.

Astrology & Numerology
Select numbers based on your rasi, zodiac sign, or life-path number (1 to 9).

Same Number – Different Series
Buy the same ticket number across multiple series (XA, XB, XC, etc.) to boost chances if that number hits.

Mirror / Pattern Numbers
Numbers like 1221, 3443, 5665 feel “balanced” and are considered lucky by many players.

Dealer’s Choice
Ask an experienced lottery agent to pick numbers — many winners trust dealer intuition.

Consecutive Numbers
Buy 2–5 tickets with consecutive numbers (e.g., 245678–245682) to cover nearby outcomes.

Avoid “Common” Numbers
Skip obvious numbers like 000001 or 123456 — less emotional attachment, same winning odds.

Festive Faith Method
Buy tickets after prayers, temple visit, church visit, or on an auspicious time — peace of mind matters!

New Update
Photo Gallery

