LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.01 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-36 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners List, Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Friday (16.01.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-36 result out today at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live for latest update.
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (January 16, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery: History & Benefits to Society
Started: 1967
Founder: Shri P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala
Significance:
Kerala became the first Indian state to introduce a government-run lottery system.
Objective:
Generate revenue for the state
Provide employment opportunities
Eliminate illegal and private lotteries
Over time, Kerala Lottery evolved into a model system, later inspiring other states like Nagaland, Sikkim, and Punjab to launch state lotteries.
Today, Kerala Lottery is managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, functioning under strict rules and public accountability.
Growth & Popular Schemes
Kerala Lottery offers daily, weekly, and bumper lotteries, including:
Win-Win
Sthree Sakthi
Karunya, Karunya Plus
Dhanalekshmi
Suvarna Keralam, Samrudhi
Vishu, Onam, Christmas–New Year Bumper
Some bumper jackpots reach ₹10–25 crore, making them highly popular nationwide (where permitted).
Benefits of Kerala Lottery to Society
Employment Generation
Provides direct employment to 1+ lakh lottery agents and sellers
Supports families with limited education and income options
Creates indirect jobs (printing, distribution, administration)
Often called a “social security scheme” for the poor.
Revenue for Social Welfare
A major portion of lottery revenue funds:
Healthcare (Karunya Benevolent Fund)
Helps poor patients with costly medical treatments
Housing schemes
Education & scholarships
Pension and welfare programs
Unlike private gambling, profits go back to the public.
Control of Illegal Gambling
Reduced illegal and underground lotteries
Ensures fair play, fixed draws, and transparency
Prevents exploitation of poor people by private operators
Transparency & Trust
Draws conducted publicly with officials present
Results published officially (PDFs, gazette, notice boards)
Clear prize claim process with tax compliance
Kerala Lottery is often cited as India’s cleanest lottery system.
Financial Support Without Tax Burden
Lottery revenue supplements the state budget
Helps fund welfare schemes without increasing public taxes
Responsible Gaming Framework
Minimum age: 18 years
Fixed ticket prices
No online gambling apps run by the department
Strong regulation prevents addiction-driven practices
Social Impact in Simple Words
Helps poor families earn a living
Funds medical treatment for the needy
Stops illegal lotteries
Supports state development
Operates legally and transparently
Conclusion
The Kerala Lottery is not just a game of chance—it is a social welfare tool. Since 1967, it has balanced revenue generation, employment, and public good, making it a benchmark for other Indian state lotteries.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 16, 2026, the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)