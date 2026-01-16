Kerala Lottery Result Friday (January 16, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery: History & Benefits to Society

Started: 1967

Founder: Shri P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala

Significance:

Kerala became the first Indian state to introduce a government-run lottery system.

Objective:

Generate revenue for the state

Provide employment opportunities

Eliminate illegal and private lotteries

Over time, Kerala Lottery evolved into a model system, later inspiring other states like Nagaland, Sikkim, and Punjab to launch state lotteries.

Today, Kerala Lottery is managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, functioning under strict rules and public accountability.

Growth & Popular Schemes

Kerala Lottery offers daily, weekly, and bumper lotteries, including:

Win-Win

Sthree Sakthi

Karunya, Karunya Plus

Dhanalekshmi

Suvarna Keralam, Samrudhi

Vishu, Onam, Christmas–New Year Bumper

Some bumper jackpots reach ₹10–25 crore, making them highly popular nationwide (where permitted).

Benefits of Kerala Lottery to Society

Employment Generation

Provides direct employment to 1+ lakh lottery agents and sellers

Supports families with limited education and income options

Creates indirect jobs (printing, distribution, administration)

Often called a “social security scheme” for the poor.

Revenue for Social Welfare

A major portion of lottery revenue funds:

Healthcare (Karunya Benevolent Fund)

Helps poor patients with costly medical treatments

Housing schemes

Education & scholarships

Pension and welfare programs

Unlike private gambling, profits go back to the public.

Control of Illegal Gambling

Reduced illegal and underground lotteries

Ensures fair play, fixed draws, and transparency

Prevents exploitation of poor people by private operators

Transparency & Trust

Draws conducted publicly with officials present

Results published officially (PDFs, gazette, notice boards)

Clear prize claim process with tax compliance

Kerala Lottery is often cited as India’s cleanest lottery system.

Financial Support Without Tax Burden

Lottery revenue supplements the state budget

Helps fund welfare schemes without increasing public taxes

Responsible Gaming Framework

Minimum age: 18 years

Fixed ticket prices

No online gambling apps run by the department

Strong regulation prevents addiction-driven practices

Social Impact in Simple Words

Helps poor families earn a living

Funds medical treatment for the needy

Stops illegal lotteries

Supports state development

Operates legally and transparently

Conclusion

The Kerala Lottery is not just a game of chance—it is a social welfare tool. Since 1967, it has balanced revenue generation, employment, and public good, making it a benchmark for other Indian state lotteries.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 16, 2026, the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)