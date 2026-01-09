Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.01 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-35 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (SOON) - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Friday: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-35 will be drawn today, January 9, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for latest update.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (09.01.2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-35 Draw Declared - Check Lucky Winners
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (January 9, 2026): The Kerala government introduced the Kerala State Lottery in 1967. Under the direction of K. R. Lakshmanan, Kerala's finance minister at the time, it was India's first government-run lottery. The primary goals were to control private and illegal lotteries, create jobs for thousands of people, and raise money for the state without raising taxes.

Kerala Lottery is often referred to as a model welfare lottery because it balances entertainment and responsibility. Revenue is used to finance social security, housing, and health programs. provides a reliable source of income for economically disadvantaged communities. Nowadays, Kerala Lottery is thought to be among the oldest and most reliable lottery systems in India. a benchmark for transparency and accountability in government. a significant component of Kerala's welfare-oriented economy.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, a division of the Kerala Government's Finance Department, runs the Kerala Lottery.

Three Key Features:

  1. 100% government-controlled
  2. Legal and regulated under Kerala Lottery Rules
  3. Strict monitoring of a transparent draw system

Many Indian states adopted comparable lottery models following Kerala's success. One of India's most reputable lotteries is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries includes seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State organises a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries in addition to the weekly ones, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The Suvarna Keralam SK-35 lottery will take place today, January 9, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive.). This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:24 PM (IST)  •  09 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Result (09.01.2026): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:23 PM (IST)  •  09 Jan 2026

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-35 FRIDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

