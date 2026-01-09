Kerala Lottery Result Friday (January 9, 2026): The Kerala government introduced the Kerala State Lottery in 1967. Under the direction of K. R. Lakshmanan, Kerala's finance minister at the time, it was India's first government-run lottery. The primary goals were to control private and illegal lotteries, create jobs for thousands of people, and raise money for the state without raising taxes.

Kerala Lottery is often referred to as a model welfare lottery because it balances entertainment and responsibility. Revenue is used to finance social security, housing, and health programs. provides a reliable source of income for economically disadvantaged communities. Nowadays, Kerala Lottery is thought to be among the oldest and most reliable lottery systems in India. a benchmark for transparency and accountability in government. a significant component of Kerala's welfare-oriented economy.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, a division of the Kerala Government's Finance Department, runs the Kerala Lottery.

Three Key Features:

100% government-controlled Legal and regulated under Kerala Lottery Rules Strict monitoring of a transparent draw system

Many Indian states adopted comparable lottery models following Kerala's success. One of India's most reputable lotteries is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries includes seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State organises a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries in addition to the weekly ones, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The Suvarna Keralam SK-35 lottery will take place today, January 9, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

