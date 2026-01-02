Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 02.01.2026: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 02.01.2026: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: January 02, 2026 SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala lottery results live out today suvarna keralam sk-34 winning numbers 02-01-2026 friday 3pm draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 02.01.2026: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 02.01.2026
Source : x/ aditya_kondawar

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 02-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 02.01.2026: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34,  ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result for SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34, drawn at 3 PM today, has officially been released, triggering massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are now refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check whether their lucky numbers appear in this highly anticipated Friday draw.

The SUVARNA KERALAM lottery remains one of the most popular weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, SKown nationwide for its transparent draw system, timely result publication, and consistent prize distribution. With participation increasing every week, demand for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates continues to surge.

From district towns to remote villages, players who purchased their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online sources are now closely following the LIVE Kerala Lottery result feed. Many participants who previously completed their Kerala Lottery registration are actively tracking the full SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34 result list, including prize tiers and winning numbers.

As the official results become available, excitement builds across Kerala, with hopeful players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured one of the many prizes offered in today’s draw. Stay connected for continuous Kerala Lottery today live updates, winning number breakdowns, prize category details, and claim instructions as they are published by the authorities.

This live coverage ensures fast, accurate information for all Kerala Lottery players, making it easier than ever to stay informed about today’s SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34 3 PM draw result.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:56 PM (IST)  •  02 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34 FRIDAY - It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery ticket purchase is in accordance with government policy. Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes.

 

12:52 PM (IST)  •  02 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (January 02, 2026) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State SUVARNA KERALAM SK-34 Lottery
New Update
