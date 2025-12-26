Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 26-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.12.2025: FRIDAY SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (26.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - Check Winners

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 winners.

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 25.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. PF 275785, KARUNYA PLUS KN-603 | Check Complete List

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.12.2025: FRIDAY SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result for SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33, drawn at 3 PM today, has officially been released, triggering massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are now refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check whether their lucky numbers appear in this highly anticipated Friday draw.

The SUVARNA KERALAM lottery remains one of the most popular weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, SKown nationwide for its transparent draw system, timely result publication, and consistent prize distribution. With participation increasing every week, demand for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates continues to surge.

From district towns to remote villages, players who purchased their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online sources are now closely following the LIVE Kerala Lottery result feed. Many participants who previously completed their Kerala Lottery registration are actively tracking the full SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 result list, including prize tiers and winning numbers.

As the official results become available, excitement builds across Kerala, with hopeful players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured one of the many prizes offered in today’s draw. Stay connected for continuous Kerala Lottery today live updates, winning number breakdowns, prize category details, and claim instructions as they are published by the authorities.

This live coverage ensures fast, accurate information for all Kerala Lottery players, making it easier than ever to stay informed about today’s SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 3 PM draw result.

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100