LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.12.2025: FRIDAY SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33, ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 26, 2025 SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Pinterest/smaksman

Background

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result for SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33, drawn at 3 PM today, has officially been released, triggering massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are now refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check whether their lucky numbers appear in this highly anticipated Friday draw.

The SUVARNA KERALAM lottery remains one of the most popular weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, SKown nationwide for its transparent draw system, timely result publication, and consistent prize distribution. With participation increasing every week, demand for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates continues to surge.

From district towns to remote villages, players who purchased their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online sources are now closely following the LIVE Kerala Lottery result feed. Many participants who previously completed their Kerala Lottery registration are actively tracking the full SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 result list, including prize tiers and winning numbers.

As the official results become available, excitement builds across Kerala, with hopeful players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured one of the many prizes offered in today’s draw. Stay connected for continuous Kerala Lottery today live updates, winning number breakdowns, prize category details, and claim instructions as they are published by the authorities.

This live coverage ensures fast, accurate information for all Kerala Lottery players, making it easier than ever to stay informed about today’s SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 3 PM draw result.

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:14 PM (IST)  •  26 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 FRIDAY - Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's Kerala lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can collect it from any Kerala lottery shop. However, for amounts above Rs. 5,000, the Kerela Lottery Ticket must be submitted at a bank or government lottery office along with valid claim documents. As per rules, a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction are applicable on the winnings, as reflected in the official Kerela lottery results.

14:00 PM (IST)  •  26 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 FRIDAY - What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery result today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Visit ABP Live English for further information regarding Kerala lottery results prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

Photo Gallery

