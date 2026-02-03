Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.02 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. SZ 272988

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.02 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. SZ 272988

Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 3, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-505 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-sthree-sakthi-ss-505-winning-numbers-3-february-2026-tuesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.02 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. SZ 272988
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi Today: Check Winners
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (February 3, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 3 February 2026:

Sthree Sakthi SS-505 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 03-02-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-505
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreSZ 272988 (NEYYATTINKARA)
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhSW 143927 (KAYAMKULAM)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – SZ 229654 (KANNUR)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 3, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:07 PM (IST)  •  03 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (February 3, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Lucky Prize Winners

The Kerala government released the STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. It announces the results of the Rs 108 lakh STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY Lottery today. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

16:05 PM (IST)  •  03 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.02.2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

SZ 272988 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SARASWATHY T

Agency No.: T 3900

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

SW 143927 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SISILIYAMMA

Agency No.: A 5276

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

SZ 229654 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: JISHIN BABU

Agency No.: C 7310

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • SN 272988
  • SO 272988
  • SP 272988
  • SR 272988
  • SS 272988
  • ST 272988
  • SU 272988
  • SV 272988
  • SW 272988
  • SX 272988
  • SY 272988

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0053  0765  1199  2940  3122  3352  3463  3599  3744  4116  4586  6891  6967  7235  7693  7711  8699  8746  9906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0883  5207  6325  7316  7706  7990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0178  0415  0495  1262  1781  1939  1975  3215  3709  3766  4755  5241  5330  5406  5517  6074  6187  7180  7387  7561  8184  8291  8309  8899  9592

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0083  0113  0177  0307  0309  0340  0480  0768  0800  0920  0976  1035  1185  1223  1296  1308  1504  1566  1646  1684  1912  2031  2323  2410  2556  2644  2855  2925  2928  3011  3305  3460  3684  3880  3881  4037  4172  4256  4449  4797  4816  4856  5026  5053  5201  5417  5542  5561  5909  5975  6128  6129  6366  6413  6439  6542  7093  7129  7255  7404  7521  7769  8013  8091  8318  8587  8740  8775  8952  8972  9200  9401  9464  9539  9714  9747

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 90)

0041  0056  0076  0080  0264  0310  0637  1132  1140  1230  1389  1509  1511  1569  1753  1943  2021  2030  2067  2079  2089  2173  2175  2254  2722  3001  3101  3185  3202  3225  3562  3755  3901  3974  4000  4039  4173  4286  4316  4447  4578  4726  4954  5014  5024  5031  5116  5133  5360  5366  5617  5620  5674  5941  5985  6037  6197  6429  6659  6946  6953  6970  7032  7043  7068  7258  7340  7751  7797  7940  7962  7985  8071  8224  8321  8341  8686  8867  8928  9024  9195  9223  9371  9621  9631  9653  9656  9826  9928  9957

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 150)

0079  0144  0236  0295  0335  0347  0425  0432  0478  0651  0677  0712  0730  0844  0945  1003  1023  1032  1068  1248  1307  1349  1491  1508  1572  1649  1659  1689  1786  1799  1878  1923  1953  2047  2125  2130  2285  2314  2316  2343  2445  2534  2590  2603  2606  2618  2726  2822  2846  2903  2906  2987  3052  3059  3266  3311  3496  3661  3664  3753  3796  3882  3907  3918  3968  4023  4034  4046  4271  4291  4325  4378  4481  4576  4582  4705  4864  4880  5082  5099  5126  5192  5217  5339  5345  5457  5503  5567  5610  5683  5874  6011  6063  6096  6136  6180  6201  6206  6278  6375  6384  6499  6517  6539  6585  6673  6701  6709  6724  6836  6896  7117  7121  7149  7168  7198  7242  7297  7322  7513  7528  7559  7573  7641  7660  7764  7845  7930  8010  8220  8330  8597  8706  8728  8816  8909  8964  9023  9037  9177  9218  9342  9374  9501  9567  9627  9677  9723  9759  9845

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

