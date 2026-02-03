LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.02 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. SZ 272988
Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 3, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-505 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (February 3, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 3 February 2026:
Sthree Sakthi SS-505 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 03-02-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-505
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – SZ 272988 (NEYYATTINKARA)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – SW 143927 (KAYAMKULAM)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – SZ 229654 (KANNUR)
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
Generate revenue for public welfare
Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
Draws are conducted publicly
Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 3, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
SZ 272988 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SARASWATHY T
Agency No.: T 3900
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
SW 143927 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: SISILIYAMMA
Agency No.: A 5276
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
SZ 229654 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: JISHIN BABU
Agency No.: C 7310
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- SN 272988
- SO 272988
- SP 272988
- SR 272988
- SS 272988
- ST 272988
- SU 272988
- SV 272988
- SW 272988
- SX 272988
- SY 272988
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
0053 0765 1199 2940 3122 3352 3463 3599 3744 4116 4586 6891 6967 7235 7693 7711 8699 8746 9906
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0178 0415 0495 1262 1781 1939 1975 3215 3709 3766 4755 5241 5330 5406 5517 6074 6187 7180 7387 7561 8184 8291 8309 8899 9592
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0083 0113 0177 0307 0309 0340 0480 0768 0800 0920 0976 1035 1185 1223 1296 1308 1504 1566 1646 1684 1912 2031 2323 2410 2556 2644 2855 2925 2928 3011 3305 3460 3684 3880 3881 4037 4172 4256 4449 4797 4816 4856 5026 5053 5201 5417 5542 5561 5909 5975 6128 6129 6366 6413 6439 6542 7093 7129 7255 7404 7521 7769 8013 8091 8318 8587 8740 8775 8952 8972 9200 9401 9464 9539 9714 9747
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 90)
0041 0056 0076 0080 0264 0310 0637 1132 1140 1230 1389 1509 1511 1569 1753 1943 2021 2030 2067 2079 2089 2173 2175 2254 2722 3001 3101 3185 3202 3225 3562 3755 3901 3974 4000 4039 4173 4286 4316 4447 4578 4726 4954 5014 5024 5031 5116 5133 5360 5366 5617 5620 5674 5941 5985 6037 6197 6429 6659 6946 6953 6970 7032 7043 7068 7258 7340 7751 7797 7940 7962 7985 8071 8224 8321 8341 8686 8867 8928 9024 9195 9223 9371 9621 9631 9653 9656 9826 9928 9957
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 150)
0079 0144 0236 0295 0335 0347 0425 0432 0478 0651 0677 0712 0730 0844 0945 1003 1023 1032 1068 1248 1307 1349 1491 1508 1572 1649 1659 1689 1786 1799 1878 1923 1953 2047 2125 2130 2285 2314 2316 2343 2445 2534 2590 2603 2606 2618 2726 2822 2846 2903 2906 2987 3052 3059 3266 3311 3496 3661 3664 3753 3796 3882 3907 3918 3968 4023 4034 4046 4271 4291 4325 4378 4481 4576 4582 4705 4864 4880 5082 5099 5126 5192 5217 5339 5345 5457 5503 5567 5610 5683 5874 6011 6063 6096 6136 6180 6201 6206 6278 6375 6384 6499 6517 6539 6585 6673 6701 6709 6724 6836 6896 7117 7121 7149 7168 7198 7242 7297 7322 7513 7528 7559 7573 7641 7660 7764 7845 7930 8010 8220 8330 8597 8706 8728 8816 8909 8964 9023 9037 9177 9218 9342 9374 9501 9567 9627 9677 9723 9759 9845
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-505 TUESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100