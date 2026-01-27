LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-504 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result (Jan 27, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-504 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.
Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (January 27, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
-
Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
-
Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
-
The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
-
Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
-
Generate revenue for public welfare
-
Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
-
Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
-
Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
-
Draws are conducted publicly
-
Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 27, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
STHREE SAKTHI SS-504 TUESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?
The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.
Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (January 27, 2026)
The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.