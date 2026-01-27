Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-504 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-504 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Jan 27, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-504 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 01:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-sthree-sakthi-ss-504-winning-numbers-27-January-2026-tuesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.01 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-504 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi Today: Check Winners
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (January 27, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 27, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:12 PM (IST)  •  27 Jan 2026

STHREE SAKTHI SS-504 TUESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

13:09 PM (IST)  •  27 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (January 27, 2026)

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala Lottery Tuesday Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi Sthree Sakthi Lottery Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Live Result Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-504 Kerala Lottery Tuesday Draw Sthree Sakthi Tuesday Result SS-504 Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi Result Kerala Lottery SS-504 Tuesday Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Draw Time Kerala Lottery Official Result Sthree Sakthi Lottery OUT Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3 PM Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 27-01-2026 Kerala Lottery January 27
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
Entertainment
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
World
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
'Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Deals'
Cities
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Alankar Agnihotri Leaves Official Residence Amid Controversy in UP
Breaking News: ew UGC Rules Spark Countrywide Opposition, OBC Inclusion Raises Eyebrows
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Hill Areas Disrupts Daily Life, Roads Turn Slippery and Dangerous
Breaking News: Suspension Row Deepens as Alankar Agnihotri Protests Outside DM Office
Breaking News: UP Suspends Bareilly City Magistrate After Exit, Orders High-Level Inquiry
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget