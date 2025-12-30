Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 30, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 30, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 30, 2025 STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 winners have been announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 02:16 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 30, 2025
Source : x/ aditya_kondawar

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 30-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 TUESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The STHREE SAKTHI Tuesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:16 PM (IST)  •  30 Dec 2025

Kerela Lottery Results 30.12.2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 - Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Win Win 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Tuesday
3 Fifty Fifty 50/- 750/- 1,00,00,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 40/- 750/- 80,00,000/- Thursday
5 Nirmal 40/- 750/- 70,00,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 40/- 1250/- 80,00,000/- Saturday
7 Akshaya 40/- 1250/- 70,00,000/- Sunday
13:54 PM (IST)  •  30 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-500 TUESDAY (December 30, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a Kerala lottery ticket be sold for more than face value.

