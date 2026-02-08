Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (February 08, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (February 08, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 8, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-41-winning-numbers-08-february-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (February 08, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (February 08, 2026)
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (February 08, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Sunday, 08 February 2026:

Samrudhi SM-41 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 08-02-2026
Lottery Name: Samrudhi SM-41
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTicket No. TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
2nd Prize: ₹25 LakhTicket No. TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – Ticket No. TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 08, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:21 PM (IST)  •  08 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY: Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?

No, neither directly nor indirectly are agents allowed to sell Kerala State lottery tickets outside of the state.

14:13 PM (IST)  •  08 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Jackpot Result Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm SAMRUDHI Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI Kerala Lottery Result 08-02-2026 Kerala State SAMRUDHI SM-41 SUNDAY Lottery
New Update
