HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.01 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-37 SUNDAY 3PM Bumper Draw To Be DECLARED SOON- 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 11): Samrudhi SM-37 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh the page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Samrudhi SM-37 Sunday 3PM Draw OUT - Check Winners
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (January 11, 2026): The Kerala State Lottery is one of India’s most respected and well-regulated lottery systems, known for its transparency, social impact, and government oversight.

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 11, 2026, the Samrudhi SM-37 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:17 PM (IST)  •  11 Jan 2026

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-37 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

6950 6905 6590 6509
6095 6059 9650 9605
9560 9506 9065 9056
5690 5609 5960 5906
5069 5096 0695 0659
0965 0956 0569 0596
14:16 PM (IST)  •  11 Jan 2026

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-37 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

000 019 041 047
049 097 112 129
155 196 211 226
252 265 278 367
372 377 381 393
424 434 455 458
470 486 491 496
501 577 590 598
612 614 630 648
659 678 691 696
741 742 777 794
809 811 813 824
834 865 870 883
911 916 928 934
937 957 993 999
