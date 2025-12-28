Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 28-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (28.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-35 winners.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday OUT 26.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. RJ 336954, SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 | Check Complete List

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for SAMRUDHI SM-35, drawn at 3 PM, has now been officially released, generating massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are actively refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check their numbers in this much-awaited Sunday draw.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery continues to be one of the most popular weekly schemes under the Kerala State Lotteries Department, widely known for its transparent draw process, timely declaration of results, and reliable prize distribution. With participation rising every week, searches for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates remain consistently high.

Players who purchased Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online platforms are closely tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-35 result list, including complete winning numbers and prize categories. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI SM-35 remains strong as participants monitor official announcements.

As the Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-35 3 PM result is published, excitement continues to build across Kerala, with players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured a winning position. Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, SAMRUDHI SM-35 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-35 Sunday: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100