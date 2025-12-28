LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 28, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-35 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 28-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for SAMRUDHI SM-35, drawn at 3 PM, has now been officially released, generating massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are actively refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check their numbers in this much-awaited Sunday draw.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery continues to be one of the most popular weekly schemes under the Kerala State Lotteries Department, widely known for its transparent draw process, timely declaration of results, and reliable prize distribution. With participation rising every week, searches for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates remain consistently high.
Players who purchased Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online platforms are closely tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-35 result list, including complete winning numbers and prize categories. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI SM-35 remains strong as participants monitor official announcements.
As the Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-35 3 PM result is published, excitement continues to build across Kerala, with players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured a winning position. Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, SAMRUDHI SM-35 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.
Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-35 Sunday: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-35 SUNDAY - How 'SAMRUDHI' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.