Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 28, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-35 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 01:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala lottery results live out today samrudhi sm-35 winning numbers 28-12-2025 sunday 3pm draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025
Source : Pinterest/wherethesoulswander

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 28-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (28.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-35 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday OUT 26.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. RJ 336954, SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 | Check Complete List

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.12.2025: SUNDAY SAMRUDHI SM-35 ₹1 CR First Prize Result - TO BE OUT SOON

 

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for SAMRUDHI SM-35, drawn at 3 PM, has now been officially released, generating massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are actively refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check their numbers in this much-awaited Sunday draw.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery continues to be one of the most popular weekly schemes under the Kerala State Lotteries Department, widely known for its transparent draw process, timely declaration of results, and reliable prize distribution. With participation rising every week, searches for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates remain consistently high.

Players who purchased Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online platforms are closely tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-35 result list, including complete winning numbers and prize categories. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI SM-35 remains strong as participants monitor official announcements.

As the Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-35 3 PM result is published, excitement continues to build across Kerala, with players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured a winning position. Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, SAMRUDHI SM-35 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-35 Sunday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:21 PM (IST)  •  28 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-35 SUNDAY - How 'SAMRUDHI' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:13 PM (IST)  •  28 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday: KARUNYA KR-736 SATURDAY 3 PM Draw Result - Check Complete List

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Yesterday, December, 27, 2025: KARUNYA KR-736 SATURDAY - Check Winners, FULL LIST

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State SAMRUDHI SM-35 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nothing To Learn From RSS': Digvijaya Singh’s Remark Triggers Political Storm Inside Congress
'Nothing To Learn From RSS': Digvijaya Singh’s Remark Triggers Political Storm Inside Congress
Cities
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
Cricket
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
India
Tharoor Backs Digvijaya’s Reform Pitch As Congress Faces Fresh Internal Churn
Tharoor Backs Digvijaya’s Reform Pitch As Congress Faces Fresh Internal Churn
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Breaking: Delhi Air Pollution Worsens as AQI Stays in Red Zone, GRAP-4 Curbs Fail to Bring Relief
Delhi Winter: Yellow Alert Issued as Smog and Fog Reduce Visibility in Delhi-NCR
Breaking: Mother and Daughter Brutally Killed in Nagpur, Police Crack Case
Breaking: Tourist Rush in Manali and Kullu Ahead of New Year Celebrations Despite Harsh Cold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget