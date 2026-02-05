Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.02 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-609 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.02 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-609 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (Feb 5, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-609 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.02 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-609 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (Feb 5, 2026): Karunya plus KN-609 Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABP LIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (February 5, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 5 February 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-609 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 05-02-2026
Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-609
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, Thursday, February 5, 2026, the KARUNYA PLUS KN-609 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:50 PM (IST)  •  05 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-609 THURSDAY: How It Works - 4 Important Information

Ticket Purchase: Official paper tickets are sold through licensed agents across Kerala. Tickets are not officially sold online by the government — online offers you see may often be scams.

Draws: Multiple draws are conducted regularly — daily, weekly, and special bumper lotteries during festive seasons like Onam and Christmas.

Draw Venue & Time: Most draws happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at scheduled times.

Results: Official results are published on the Kerala State Lotteries website and through newspapers after each draw.

12:47 PM (IST)  •  05 Feb 2026

Kerala State Lottery Sambad KARUNYA PLUS KN-609 THURSDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

New Update
