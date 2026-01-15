LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.01 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Result (January 15): Karunya Plus KN-606 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (January 15, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
Generate revenue for public welfare
Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
Draws are conducted publicly
Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 12, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-606 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY (15.01.2026) Draw: TIME Of Announcement
The Kerala government releases the KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. Today, January 15, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 3.07 PM, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for KARUNYA PLUS lottery result will be drawn. To view the latest lottery result live updates, follow ABP Live.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 94)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100