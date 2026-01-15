Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.01 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Result (January 15): Karunya Plus KN-606 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala State Lottery Result Thursday: Karunya Plus KN-606 Draw DECLARED - Check Full List Of Winners
Source : Kerala State Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (January 15, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

ALSO READ: LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday 14.01.2026 OUT: DHANALEKSHMI DL-35 WEDNESDAY Bumper Lucky Draw - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List 

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 12, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-606 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:30 PM (IST)  •  15 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY (15.01.2026) Draw: TIME Of Announcement

The Kerala government releases the KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. Today, January 15, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 3.07 PM, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for KARUNYA PLUS lottery result will be drawn. To view the latest lottery result live updates, follow ABP Live.

14:25 PM (IST)  •  15 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 94)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-606 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

