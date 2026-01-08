LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.01 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To be DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Thursday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 will be drawn today, January 8, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for latest update.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (January 8, 2026): The Kerala State Lottery was launched in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. It was India’s first government-run lottery, started under the leadership of K. R. Lakshmanan, who was the then Finance Minister of Kerala. The main idea was to Provide employment to thousands of people, generate revenue for the state without increasing taxes and control illegal and private lotteries.
Kerala Lottery is often cited as a model welfare lottery because it balances entertainment with responsibility. Revenue supports health, housing, and social security schemes. Helps economically weaker communities earn a stable income. Today, Kerala Lottery is considered one of the oldest and most reliable lottery systems in India. A benchmark for transparency and government accountability. A key contributor to Kerala’s welfare-oriented economy.
Government Authority
Kerala Lottery is operated by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which works under the Finance Department, Government of Kerala.
Key points:
- 100% government-controlled
- Legal and regulated under Kerala Lottery Rules
- Transparent draw system with strict monitoring
After Kerala’s success many Indian states adopted similar lottery models. Kerala Lottery became one of the most trusted lotteries in India. Daily, weekly, and bumper lotteries were introduced over time. Six bumper lotteries, a monthly draw, and seven weekly lotteries are all part of the Kerala State Lotteries. The seven-weekly draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, every day at 3:00 PM.
In addition to the weekly lotteries, Kerala State holds several seasonal "bumper" lotteries, such as those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. Today, January 8, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-605 lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan, which is near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive.). This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.01.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
PG 247439
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY (08.01.2026) Draw: TIME Of Announcement
The Kerala government releases the KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 THURSDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. Today, January 8, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 3.07 PM, the Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for KARUNYA PLUS KN-605 will be drawn. To view the latest lottery result live updates, follow ABP Live.