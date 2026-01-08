Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (January 8, 2026): The Kerala State Lottery was launched in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. It was India’s first government-run lottery, started under the leadership of K. R. Lakshmanan, who was the then Finance Minister of Kerala. The main idea was to Provide employment to thousands of people, generate revenue for the state without increasing taxes and control illegal and private lotteries.

Kerala Lottery is often cited as a model welfare lottery because it balances entertainment with responsibility. Revenue supports health, housing, and social security schemes. Helps economically weaker communities earn a stable income. Today, Kerala Lottery is considered one of the oldest and most reliable lottery systems in India. A benchmark for transparency and government accountability. A key contributor to Kerala’s welfare-oriented economy.

Government Authority

Kerala Lottery is operated by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which works under the Finance Department, Government of Kerala.

Key points:

100% government-controlled Legal and regulated under Kerala Lottery Rules Transparent draw system with strict monitoring

After Kerala’s success many Indian states adopted similar lottery models. Kerala Lottery became one of the most trusted lotteries in India. Daily, weekly, and bumper lotteries were introduced over time. Six bumper lotteries, a monthly draw, and seven weekly lotteries are all part of the Kerala State Lotteries. The seven-weekly draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, every day at 3:00 PM.

In addition to the weekly lotteries, Kerala State holds several seasonal "bumper" lotteries, such as those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. Today, January 8, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-605 lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan, which is near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive.). This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)