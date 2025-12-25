Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.12.2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-603 ₹1 CR First Prize - To Be Out Soon

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.12.2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-603 ₹1 CR First Prize - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 25, 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN-603 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 01:39 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Pinterest/manoramaonline

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 25-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY (25.12.2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - Check Winners

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-603 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Thursday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 24.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. DP 607869, DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 | Check Complete List

The Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA PLUS KN-603, drawn at 3 PM today, has officially been released, triggering massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are now refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check whether their lucky numbers appear in this highly anticipated Thursday draw.

The Karunya Plus lottery remains one of the most popular weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known nationwide for its transparent draw system, timely result publication, and consistent prize distribution. With participation increasing every week, demand for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates continues to surge.

From district towns to remote villages, players who purchased their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online sources are now closely following the LIVE Kerala Lottery result feed. Many participants who previously completed their Kerala Lottery registration are actively tracking the full KARUNYA PLUS KN-603 result list, including prize tiers and winning numbers.

As the official results become available, excitement builds across Kerala, with hopeful players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured one of the many prizes offered in today’s draw. Stay connected for continuous Kerala Lottery today live updates, winning number breakdowns, prize category details, and claim instructions as they are published by the authorities.

This live coverage ensures fast, accurate information for all Kerala Lottery players, making it easier than ever to stay informed about today’s Karunya Plus KN-603 3 PM draw result.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-603 Thursday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 240

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:39 PM (IST)  •  25 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (December 25, 2025) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

13:31 PM (IST)  •  25 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
  • Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.

