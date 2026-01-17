Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 17, 2026): In 1967, the Kerala government introduced the Kerala State Lottery. It was the first government-run lottery in India, overseen by K. R. Lakshmanan, Kerala's finance minister at the time. The primary goals were to control private and illegal lotteries, create thousands of jobs, and generate revenue for the state without raising taxes.

The Kerala Lottery is often referred to as a model welfare lottery because it strikes a balance between entertainment and responsibility. Revenue is used to fund social security, housing, and healthcare programs. provides a consistent source of income to economically disadvantaged communities. Kerala Lottery is now considered one of India's oldest and most reliable lottery systems. A benchmark for government transparency and accountability. a significant component of Kerala's welfare-based economy.

The Kerala Lottery is run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which is a division of the Kerala Government's Finance Department.

Three Key Features:

100% government-controlled Legal and regulated under Kerala Lottery Rules Strict monitoring of a transparent draw system

Many Indian states adopted comparable lottery models following Kerala's success. One of India's most reputable lotteries is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries includes seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State organises a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries in addition to the weekly ones, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The Karunya KR-739 lottery will take place today, January 17, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)