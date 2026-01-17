LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.01 2026): KARUNYA KR-739 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 17): Karunya KR-739 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh the page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 17, 2026): In 1967, the Kerala government introduced the Kerala State Lottery. It was the first government-run lottery in India, overseen by K. R. Lakshmanan, Kerala's finance minister at the time. The primary goals were to control private and illegal lotteries, create thousands of jobs, and generate revenue for the state without raising taxes.
The Kerala Lottery is often referred to as a model welfare lottery because it strikes a balance between entertainment and responsibility. Revenue is used to fund social security, housing, and healthcare programs. provides a consistent source of income to economically disadvantaged communities. Kerala Lottery is now considered one of India's oldest and most reliable lottery systems. A benchmark for government transparency and accountability. a significant component of Kerala's welfare-based economy.
The Kerala Lottery is run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which is a division of the Kerala Government's Finance Department.
Three Key Features:
- 100% government-controlled
- Legal and regulated under Kerala Lottery Rules
- Strict monitoring of a transparent draw system
Many Indian states adopted comparable lottery models following Kerala's success. One of India's most reputable lotteries is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries includes seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State organises a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries in addition to the weekly ones, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The Karunya KR-739 lottery will take place today, January 17, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result (17.01.2026): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.
KARUNYA KR-739 SATURDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?
