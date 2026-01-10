Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.01 2026): KARUNYA KR-738 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED SOON - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 10): Karunya KR-738 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh the page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday: Karunya KR-738 3PM 1 Crore Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 10, 2026): In 1967, the Kerala government introduced the Kerala State Lottery. It was the first government-run lottery in India, overseen by K. R. Lakshmanan, Kerala's finance minister at the time. The primary goals were to control private and illegal lotteries, create thousands of jobs, and generate revenue for the state without raising taxes.

The Kerala Lottery is often referred to as a model welfare lottery because it strikes a balance between entertainment and responsibility. Revenue is used to fund social security, housing, and healthcare programs. provides a consistent source of income to economically disadvantaged communities. Kerala Lottery is now considered one of India's oldest and most reliable lottery systems. A benchmark for government transparency and accountability. a significant component of Kerala's welfare-based economy.

The Kerala Lottery is run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which is a division of the Kerala Government's Finance Department.

Three Key Features:

  1. 100% government-controlled
  2. Legal and regulated under Kerala Lottery Rules
  3. Strict monitoring of a transparent draw system

Many Indian states adopted comparable lottery models following Kerala's success. One of India's most reputable lotteries is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries includes seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State organises a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries in addition to the weekly ones, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja. The Karunya KR-738 lottery will take place today, January 10, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:21 PM (IST)  •  10 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-738 SATURDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

13:19 PM (IST)  •  10 Jan 2026

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly Jackpots

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
  • Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery (TODAY'S DRAW)

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:07 pm on ABP Live English.

