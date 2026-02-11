Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.02 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-39 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.02 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-39 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 11, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-39 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-dhanalekshmi-dl-39-winning-numbers-11-february-2026-wednesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.02 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-39 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Draw DECLARED
Source : ABP LIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (February 11, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 11 February 2026:

Dhanalekshmi DL-39 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 11-02-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-39
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 11, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-39 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:32 PM (IST)  •  11 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Result (11.02.2026): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

12:31 PM (IST)  •  11 Feb 2026

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-39 WEDNESDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?

The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney and heart diseases, and palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.

