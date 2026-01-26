Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26.01 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-39 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26.01 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-39 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 26): BHAGYATHARA BT-39 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh the page and follow ABP Live to get the recent updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26.01 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-39 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26.01 2026)
Source : Pinterest/surrxskii

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (January 26, 2026): The Kerala State Lottery is one of India’s most respected and well-regulated lottery systems, known for its transparency, social impact, and government oversight.

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (26.01 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-39 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare
  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
  • Draws are conducted publicly
  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 25, 2026, the BHAGYATHARA BT-39 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:11 PM (IST)  •  26 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-39 MONDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

 

14:03 PM (IST)  •  26 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-39 MONDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

 

New Update
