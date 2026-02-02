Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (02.02 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-39 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 2, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-39 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Bhagyathara Today: Check Winners
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (February 2, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, 2 February 2026:

Bhagyathara BT-39 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 02-02-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-39
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTo Be Announced Next
2nd Prize: ₹25 LakhTo Be Announced Next
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – To Be Announced Next

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 2, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-39 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:10 PM (IST)  •  02 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Result (February 2, 2026): Summer Bumper BR-108 - Bumper Prize Details

The Summer Bumper BR-108 first prize for this year is Rs 10 crore. One lucky winner of Summer Bumper BR-108 series will receive Rs 50 Lakh as the second prize. A ticket costs Rs 250. According to the State Lottery Directorate, the third and fourth prizes will be 5 lakhs and 1 lakhs, respectively. Smaller prizes in the Summer Bumper range from 5,000 to 500 rupees.

14:08 PM (IST)  •  02 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Summer Bumper BR-108 - Bumper Ticket Price

The cost of the ticket is 250 rupees (Rs 180 + 28% GST). 54 lakh tickets totaling Rs 105.47 crore have been printed by the department.

