Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 29-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.12.2025: BHAGYATHARA BT35, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (29.12.2025): Dear DWARKA Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-35 winners.

The BHAGYATHARA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday OUT 28.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. RJ MA 445887, BHAGYATHARA BT-35 | Check Complete List

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.12.2025: BHAGYATHARA BT35, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for BHAGYATHARA BT-35, conducted at 3 PM, has now been officially announced, triggering huge interest among lottery players across the state. As soon as the draw concluded, thousands of participants began flooding the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to instantly verify their ticket numbers from this highly anticipated Monday draw.

The BHAGYATHARA Lottery remains one of the most sought-after weekly lottery schemes operated by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, celebrated for its transparent draw process, prompt result declaration, and dependable prize distribution system. With participation steadily increasing every week, online searches for live Kerala Lottery results, Kerala lottery today result, and BHAGYATHARA BT-35 result today continue to surge across search platforms and news aggregators.

Players who purchased their tickets from authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are now closely tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-35 result list, which includes the complete set of winning numbers and detailed prize categories. Interest surrounding the Kerala Lottery Result Today BHAGYATHARA BT-35 remains exceptionally high as participants wait for official confirmation of their winning status.

With the Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-35 3 PM result now available, excitement is sweeping across Kerala, as hopeful ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in one of the state’s most trusted and popular lottery draws.

Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, BHAGYATHARA BT-35 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-35 Monday: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100