LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 24, 2026): CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY 2PM Lucky Draw To Be OUT (20 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 24, 2026): X-MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 draw to be declared at 2 PM in Thiruvananthapuram today. Refresh the page and follow ABP LIVE to get the latest updates.
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 24, 2026): The CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 is a special festive bumper lottery draw organized to celebrate the joy and excitement of Christmas and New Year. Known for its massive prize money and nationwide popularity, this bumper draw attracts lakhs of participants every year and has become a major annual event in the Indian lottery calendar.
History of Christmas New Year Bumper Lotteries
The tradition of Christmas and New Year bumper lotteries began with the objective of adding excitement to the festive season while also generating revenue for state welfare programs. Over time, these bumper draws gained immense popularity due to their higher jackpot amounts compared to regular weekly lotteries.
The BR series, including BR-107, represents an official draw code assigned for a particular festive bumper lottery. Each year, a new code is issued to distinguish it from previous bumper draws. The BR-107 series continues this long-standing tradition by offering grand prizes, multiple consolation awards, and a transparent draw process.
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
Generate revenue for public welfare
Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
Draws are conducted publicly
Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 24, 2026, the CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 Saturday lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY: How It Works - 4 Important Information
Ticket Purchase: Official paper tickets are sold through licensed agents across Kerala. Tickets are not officially sold online by the government — online offers you see may often be scams.
Draws: Multiple draws are conducted regularly — daily, weekly, and special bumper lotteries during festive seasons like Onam and Christmas.
Draw Venue & Time: Most draws happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at scheduled times.
Results: Official results are published on the Kerala State Lotteries website and through newspapers after each draw.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad X-MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?
Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.