Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 24, 2026): CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY 2PM Lucky Draw To Be OUT (20 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Prize Details

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 24, 2026): CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY 2PM Lucky Draw To Be OUT (20 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 24, 2026): X-MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 draw to be declared at 2 PM in Thiruvananthapuram today. Refresh the page and follow ABP LIVE to get the latest updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 05:25 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala lottery results live out today 24 jan 2026 Christmas new year bumper br 107 winning numbers Saturday 2pm xmas bumper draw declared first prize 20 crore check full winners list live updates LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Jan 24, 2026): CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY 2PM Lucky Draw To Be OUT (20 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Prize Details
Xmas New year Bumper: Check complete history, details, prize structure, and latest updates of Christmas New Year Bumper BR-107 lottery. Get festive bumper lottery information here.
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 24, 2026): The CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 is a special festive bumper lottery draw organized to celebrate the joy and excitement of Christmas and New Year. Known for its massive prize money and nationwide popularity, this bumper draw attracts lakhs of participants every year and has become a major annual event in the Indian lottery calendar.

History of Christmas New Year Bumper Lotteries

The tradition of Christmas and New Year bumper lotteries began with the objective of adding excitement to the festive season while also generating revenue for state welfare programs. Over time, these bumper draws gained immense popularity due to their higher jackpot amounts compared to regular weekly lotteries.

The BR series, including BR-107, represents an official draw code assigned for a particular festive bumper lottery. Each year, a new code is issued to distinguish it from previous bumper draws. The BR-107 series continues this long-standing tradition by offering grand prizes, multiple consolation awards, and a transparent draw process.

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 24, 2026, the CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 Saturday lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

05:25 AM (IST)  •  24 Jan 2026

Kerala Lottery CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY: How It Works - 4 Important Information

Ticket Purchase: Official paper tickets are sold through licensed agents across Kerala. Tickets are not officially sold online by the government — online offers you see may often be scams.

Draws: Multiple draws are conducted regularly — daily, weekly, and special bumper lotteries during festive seasons like Onam and Christmas.

Draw Venue & Time: Most draws happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at scheduled times.

Results: Official results are published on the Kerala State Lotteries website and through newspapers after each draw.

05:23 AM (IST)  •  24 Jan 2026

Kerala State Lottery Sambad X-MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 SATURDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Saturday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery Ticket Price Bumper Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-107 Bumper Lottery Christmas Bumper Lottery 2025 New Year Bumper Lottery Festive Bumper Lottery India Christmas New Year Bumper History BR-107 Lottery Details Christmas New Year Bumper Result Christmas New Year Lottery Ticket BR-107 Lottery Prize Structure Christmas New Year Bumper Draw Date Christmas New Year Bumper BR-107 History And Details How To Check Christmas New Year Bumper BR-107 Result Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery Prize Money BR-107 Festive Bumper Lottery Information Christmas New Year Lottery Live Christmas New Year Bumper Result Live BR-107 Lottery Live Update Festive Lottery News India Kerala State Lottery Result Today 2pm X-Mas New Year Bumper BR-107 Lottery Result X-Mas New Year Bumper BR-107
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Entertainment
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
World
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget