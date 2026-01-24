Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (January 24, 2026): The CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 is a special festive bumper lottery draw organized to celebrate the joy and excitement of Christmas and New Year. Known for its massive prize money and nationwide popularity, this bumper draw attracts lakhs of participants every year and has become a major annual event in the Indian lottery calendar.

History of Christmas New Year Bumper Lotteries

The tradition of Christmas and New Year bumper lotteries began with the objective of adding excitement to the festive season while also generating revenue for state welfare programs. Over time, these bumper draws gained immense popularity due to their higher jackpot amounts compared to regular weekly lotteries.

The BR series, including BR-107, represents an official draw code assigned for a particular festive bumper lottery. Each year, a new code is issued to distinguish it from previous bumper draws. The BR-107 series continues this long-standing tradition by offering grand prizes, multiple consolation awards, and a transparent draw process.

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, January 24, 2026, the CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 Saturday lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)