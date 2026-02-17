Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The debate over women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple has once again moved to the heart of Kerala’s political discourse, just as the state heads into a crucial election season. What began as a legal development in the Supreme Court of India quickly snowballed into a heated political confrontation, with opposition parties pressing the Left government for an unequivocal position.

On Monday, the apex court announced that a nine-judge bench would begin final hearings on April 7 on a batch of petitions dealing with discrimination against women in religions and places of worship, including Sabarimala. The timing — mid-campaign — has amplified the political stakes.

Govt Signals Caution, Not Commitment

Under mounting pressure from Hindu caste organisations and opposition parties, the CPI(M)-led administration adopted a guarded tone. Law Minister P Rajeev made it clear that the matter cannot be reduced to a binary choice. He stressed that the apex court itself had indicated it would consider the review petitions only after addressing seven constitutional questions. According to Rajeev, the state has sufficient time to clarify its stand and will do so after detailed examination.

At the same time, he asserted that the government is committed to protecting the faith of believers across communities. He reiterated that faith and social reform must progress together — a position reflected in the state’s earlier affidavit.

Rajeev also noted that the government had previously suggested forming a commission of scholars well-versed in Hindu beliefs and social reform to study the issue, though the court did not accept that proposal. He maintained that the earlier implementation of women’s entry followed a binding Supreme Court verdict, not an independent state order.

Congress Demands Revised Affidavit

The opposition Congress sharpened its attack, demanding that the government immediately file a revised affidavit. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the administration of political duplicity.

He alleged that organisations were persuaded to participate in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam under the impression that the government would reconsider its stance. If no correction is made, he warned, the government’s “confused approach” would stand exposed.

“How many hours of discussion are required to state that the earlier stand is being changed in view of changed social circumstances? Just 10 minutes are needed to file an affidavit,” he remarked.

BJP Flags Possible ‘U-Turn’

The Bharatiya Janata Party echoed similar concerns. State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the government has reversed its position on several issues in the past and could do so again with elections in mind. He clarified that there has been no shift in the BJP’s own stand on Sabarimala.

Caste Bodies Reaffirm Opposition

Prominent Hindu organisations also restated their opposition to allowing women of menstruating age into the shrine. Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the group’s position remains unchanged and expressed hope that the government would revise its stance.

Similarly, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan argued that altering a long-standing practice at Sabarimala was inappropriate. He recalled the widespread protests that followed the 2018 verdict and observed that even some earlier supporters have since changed their views.