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HomeStatesKeralaKerala Elections: 62-Year-Old Voter Collapses, Dies Minutes After Casting Vote In Thrissur

Kerala Elections: 62-Year-Old Voter Collapses, Dies Minutes After Casting Vote In Thrissur

Shortly after casting his vote, Vinodan’s condition suddenly worsened. At around 10:45 a.m., as he exited the polling station, he collapsed and was later declared dead by doctors.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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A 62-year-old man collapsed and died shortly after casting his vote in Kerala's Thrissur district on Thursday morning as voting is underway for all the 140 Assembly seats in the state.

The deceased has been identified as Vinodan, a resident of Ramanchira near Vaniyampara. According to police, he had arrived at the EKM UP School polling station early in the day and waited in a queue for over an hour before exercising his franchise.

Voter Collapses Minutes After Leaving Booth

Shortly after casting his vote, Vinodan’s condition suddenly worsened. At around 10:45 a.m., as he exited the polling station, he collapsed. People present at the site rushed to assist him and seated him on a chair, but his condition continued to deteriorate.

An ambulance was called immediately, and he was taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

Doctors Declare Him Dead, Probe Underway

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors declared him dead. The incident has left the local community in mourning. Police said necessary procedures are being followed and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The episode also highlights the physical strain some voters may face on polling day, particularly amid long queues and demanding conditions.

Tight Contest Across Kerala’s 140 Seats

Meanwhile, the electoral contest in Kerala remains intense. A total of 883 candidates are in the fray, translating to an average of six to seven contenders per constituency. The presence of rebel and independent candidates has further complicated the race, making several seats multi-cornered contests where outcomes remain uncertain.

The state has around 27 lakh registered voters, who are casting their ballots at more than 30,000 polling stations. The Election Commission has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure that the voting process is conducted smoothly and peacefully across Kerala.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many candidates are contesting in Kerala?

A total of 883 candidates are contesting across Kerala's 140 Assembly seats.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026
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