Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKerala10-Year-Old Boy, Elderly Woman Injured After Explosives Detonate Outside Palakkad School

10-Year-Old Boy, Elderly Woman Injured After Explosives Detonate Outside Palakkad School

A child found explosives near a Palakkad school, triggering a blast that injured him and an elderly woman.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 10-year-old student and an 84-year-old woman were injured after dangerous explosives found outside Vyasa Vidhya Peedom pre-primary school exploded at Vadakanthara in Palakkad district.  According to police, the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. when student Narayanan found the devices near the school gate and, in excitement, threw one to the ground, causing a blast.

In the explosion, both Narayanan and the woman suffered injuries. Both were hospitalised and are reportedly in stable condition, reported The Hindu.

Four Additional Explosives Found

Following this, a search operation was carried out in which authorities recovered four additional explosives from a bucket near the site. Police said the devices are believed to be crude explosives commonly used for wild boar hunting.

Palakkad North police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Explosive Substances Act, including Section 3(a) for causing an explosion likely to endanger life, Section 4(a) for possession with intent to harm, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, addressing cruelty to children, as per a report on PTI. Investigators, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

The incident has sparked political controversy. BJP leaders alleged a conspiracy and demanded a thorough probe, CPI(M) leaders suggested a possible link to RSS-related activities at the school, and the Congress called for a detailed investigation to ascertain accountability.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s TVK Maanadu In Madurai: Date, Time & Schedule; 4 Lakh Expected As ‘Thalapathy’ To Deliver Key Address

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Palakkad Kerala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Business
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
India
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
Cities
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad; Protesters Block Roads
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget