10-Year-Old Boy, Elderly Woman Injured After Explosives Detonate Outside Palakkad School

A 10-year-old student and an 84-year-old woman were injured after dangerous explosives found outside Vyasa Vidhya Peedom pre-primary school exploded at Vadakanthara in Palakkad district. According to police, the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. when student Narayanan found the devices near the school gate and, in excitement, threw one to the ground, causing a blast.

In the explosion, both Narayanan and the woman suffered injuries. Both were hospitalised and are reportedly in stable condition, reported The Hindu.

Four Additional Explosives Found

Following this, a search operation was carried out in which authorities recovered four additional explosives from a bucket near the site. Police said the devices are believed to be crude explosives commonly used for wild boar hunting.

Palakkad North police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Explosive Substances Act, including Section 3(a) for causing an explosion likely to endanger life, Section 4(a) for possession with intent to harm, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, addressing cruelty to children, as per a report on PTI. Investigators, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

The incident has sparked political controversy. BJP leaders alleged a conspiracy and demanded a thorough probe, CPI(M) leaders suggested a possible link to RSS-related activities at the school, and the Congress called for a detailed investigation to ascertain accountability.

