HomeStatesKarnataka'Body Dismembered Into 19 Pieces': Dentist Murders Mother-In-Law, Dumps Parts Across Karnataka

In Karnataka's Tumakuru, dentist Ramachandrappa and two accomplices were arrested for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his mother-in-law, Lakshmi Devi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)

A dentist and his two alleged accomplices have been arrested for the brutal murder and dismemberment of his mother-in-law into 19 parts, in a case that has shocked residents of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Lakshmi Devi, was allegedly murdered by her son-in-law, Dr Ramachandrappa S, who police say acted out of suspicion and resentment over her personal life, believing it had tarnished his reputation, as per a report on Times of India.

Discovery Of Dismembered Remains

The case came to light on August 7, when villagers in Chimpuganahalli, Koratagere—around 110 km from Bengaluru—spotted a stray dog carrying a human arm. This discovery triggered a large-scale search, leading officers to find body parts stuffed into plastic bags across multiple locations. Initially, seven bags were recovered; the following day, seven more were found, including the victim’s missing head, which enabled police to confirm her identity, as reported by PTI.

With no direct witnesses or CCTV evidence, investigators relied on forensic testing and missing persons reports. Jewelry found on some remains ruled out robbery as the motive. A special team led by Superintendent of Police Ashok KV eventually linked the crime to Ramachandrappa and his associates, Satish K N and Kiran K S, all residents of Tumakuru.

Police said the accused confessed to killing Lakshmi Devi, cutting her body into pieces, and scattering the remains to conceal the crime. The incident has left the community in shock with authorities describing it as one of the most brutal cases the district has seen in recent years.

ALSO READ: Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Tumakuru
