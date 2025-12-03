Kanpur Bride Kicked Out Over Dowry Demand Of Bike Or Rs 2 Lakh Days After Wedding

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKanpur Bride Kicked Out Over Dowry Demand Of Bike Or Rs 2 Lakh Days After Wedding

A newlywed woman in Kanpur was beaten and forced out of her husband’s home after refusing to meet dowry demands of a bike or Rs 2 lakh.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
A newly married woman in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly thrown out of her husband’s home just a day after her wedding over dowry demands. Lubna, who married Mohammad Imran on November 29, returned home distressed after her in-laws demanded a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle or Rs 2 lakh.

Lubna, a resident of Juhi locality in Kanpur, arrived at her in-laws’ house with the henna still fresh on her hands, hopeful for a new beginning. However, she was immediately confronted by her husband’s family, who allegedly accused her of failing to bring gifts for her husband and demanded money for a motorbike.

“They said that since you haven’t got a bullet bike, go home and bring Rs 2 lakh,” Lubna recounted. She also alleged that her in-laws forcibly took away her jewellery and the cash gifted by her family.

Bride Assaulted And Thrown Out Over Dowry Demand

Her mother, Mehtab, said Lubna returned home around 7:30 pm, crying and narrating the ordeal. “They started beating her and chased her out of the house asking for money,” Mehtab added.

The bride’s family stated that they had already spent lakhs on the wedding and provided several gifts, including a sofa set, television, washing machine, dressing table, water cooler, dinner sets, clothes, and kitchenware in both steel and brass. Mehtab said that had the in-laws demanded the bike before the wedding, they might have reconsidered the marriage.

Authorities Registered Case Against Accused

Authorities have registered a case against Mohammad Imran and his family, and an investigation is currently underway. Lubna’s family is seeking justice and reimbursement for the expenses incurred during the wedding.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of dowry-related harassment despite legal prohibitions.

 
 
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
