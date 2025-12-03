Hemant Soren To Appear Before Ranchi Court On December 6 In ED Summons-Violation Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJharkhandHemant Soren To Appear Before Ranchi Court On December 6 In ED Summons-Violation Case

The case originates from a complaint filed by the ED accusing Soren of violating eight summons issued by the agency. The complaint was filed before the chief judicial magistrate on February 19, 2024.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will appear before the special MP/MLA court in Ranchi on December 6 in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons violation case, after the Jharkhand high court declined to grant him full exemption from personal appearance. However, the court allowed him relief from attending future trial dates, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The high court observed that Soren must appear once before the trial court, after which he may be exempted unless the court specifically requires his presence in person or through video conferencing for any particular reason.

High Court Allows One Appearance

Deepankar Roy, counsel for the chief minister, said both sides had agreed during arguments that Soren would appear once before the trial court and could thereafter be excused from personal appearance during the trial. “The bench of justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary asked for a suitable date. It has been agreed that the chief minister will appear before the Ranchi court on December 6. The court also exempted the chief minister from personal appearance thereafter, with the condition that he would have to appear in person or through video conferencing if the trial court wants him to do so for any specific reason,” Roy said.

Earlier, on November 25, the bench had revoked the interim relief granted to Soren in the case pending before the special MP/MLA court. The relief had earlier protected him from appearing in person in connection with a complaint filed by the ED for non-compliance with its summons.

Case Linked To ED Complaint Over Eight Summons

The case originates from a complaint filed by the ED accusing Soren of violating eight summons issued by the agency. The complaint was filed before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on February 19, 2024. On March 4, CJM Krishna Kant Mishra took cognisance of the matter under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and transferred it to the MP/MLA court for further proceedings.

Soren subsequently sought exemption from personal appearance, but the lower court rejected his plea on July 5. The chief minister then moved the Jharkhand high court, seeking dismissal of the case pending in the lower court. The high court had initially stayed the lower court’s order and granted temporary exemption. That interim order, issued on December 4, 2024, has now been vacated, allowing the trial to continue.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
Jharkhand Jharkhand News Hemant Soren
