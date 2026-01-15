Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aditya Sahu Takes Charge As Jharkhand BJP President, Vows To Safeguard Tribal Rights

Aditya Sahu Takes Charge As Jharkhand BJP President, Vows To Safeguard Tribal Rights

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu was on Wednesday elected the new president of the opposition BJP in Jharkhand, and asserted that the party would fight to protect "jal, jangal and jamin" (water, forest and land) and rights of tribals.

Sahu replaced Babulal Marandi, who is the leader of the assembly and a former chief minister.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, the party's in-charge for the organisational elections of the state unit, officially announced Sahu's appointment.

"I received only one nomination for the post of the state president. After scrutiny and permission from the national president, I declare Aditya Sahu as the president of Jharkhand BJP," he said.

Oram said the party would be strengthened under the leadership of Sahu and that the BJP would once again form its government in the state in the future.

The BJP had appointed Sahu as the working president of its Jharkhand unit on October 3.

Oram also announced the names of the members for the national council from the state.

Among the prominent leaders who were elected for the 21 national council member posts from the state are former CMs Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, Madhu Kora and Champai Soren, MPs Sanjay Seth and Deepak Prakash, Union minister Annapurna Devi, and former MPs Karia Munda and Geeta Kora.

On the occasion, Sahu said, “I will put every minute of my life to the organisation. There is a pool of experienced leaders in the state organisation. With their support, I will try to take the party forward.” He said they are not hurry to form government but concerned over the rising corruption, loot, influx of infiltrators and deteriorating law and order situation.

“Murder, abduction and loot have become a regular phenomenon under the regime of the JMM-led alliance government. The tribals are feeling unsafe due to the murder of leaders like Surya Hansda and Soma Munda.

“Jal, jangal and jamin (water, forest and land) are being looted. We have to fight to protect them and the rights of tribals,” Sahu said.

The outgoing president Babulal Marandi said that the BJP would be stronger in the state under the leadership of Sahu.

“We have been engaged in Sanghathan Parv (organizational festival) for the past one-year, which was a challenging task. From the appointment of booth-level members to setting up booth, Mandal, district and state level committees were done during past one year. Now, we all have to work to strengthen the party,” said the leader of the opposition. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 12:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand BJP Tribal Rights Aditya Sahu Jharkhand BJP President
