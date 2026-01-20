Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mehbooba Mufti Calls For Return Of Kashmiri Pandits, Backs Reserved Assembly Seats

Mehbooba Mufti Calls For Return Of Kashmiri Pandits, Backs Reserved Assembly Seats

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated that Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and advocated for their return. She suggested reserving two Assembly seats for them.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 10:50 PM (IST)



Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and people of the Valley are eagerly awaiting their return.

The former chief minister also suggested that reservation of two Assembly seats for Kashmiri Pandits would be preferable.

"Kashmiri Pandits must take their own decision. We are eagerly waiting for their return as the Valley is incomplete without them," Mehbooba told reporters at PDP headquarters in Gandhi Nagar here.

She was responding to a question about Kashmiri Pandits, who completed 36 years in exile on January 19, holding protests in the last two days for their return and rehabilitation.

The PDP chief said she had recently met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and conveyed to him that instead of nominating two members of the community to the Assembly, those seats should be reserved for them.

"Let them come, contest elections. They will seek votes and Muslims will vote for them. That is how communities will come together," she said.

Mehbooba questioned the benefit of nominating someone sitting somewhere in Mumbai or some other place to the Assembly, saying such a move does not truly represent or benefit the community.

"They are our brothers, and we want them to return with dignity and live together with us so that Kashmir becomes complete," she added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Mehbooba Mufti prefer reserved Assembly seats over nominated ones for Kashmiri Pandits?

She questioned the benefit of nominating individuals who may not be present in the community, suggesting that reserved seats would allow for genuine representation through elections and community voting.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 10:48 PM (IST)

Mehbooba Mufti Kashmiri Pandits J & K
