Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirJ&K SDM And Son Killed After Boulder Hits Vehicle In Reasi; Wife, Others Injured In Tragic Landslide

J&K SDM And Son Killed After Boulder Hits Vehicle In Reasi; Wife, Others Injured In Tragic Landslide

SDM Rajinder Singh and his son were killed in a landslide in Reasi, J&K. Three others, including his wife, were injured.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 09:28 PM (IST)

Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) A Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his son were killed, while his wife and two others were wounded, when a boulder hit the vehicle they were travelling in in Reasi district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday night in the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area when Rajinder Singh Rana was on his way to his native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, with his family.

A large boulder, part of a landslide, struck their vehicle, killing Rana, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer, and his son on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and after primary treatment, the critically injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi, an official said.

Rana, a 2011 batch officer, was posted as the Ramnagar SDM.

Earlier in the week, two army men were killed after a boulder fell on an army vehicle in eastern Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences to the SDM's family.

"Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an outstanding officer, Rajinder Singh, SDM Ramnagar, and his son," he said on X. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also expressed grief at the incident.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her shock at the deaths and conveyed her solidarity to the survivors. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Landslide SDM Rajinder Singh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Malegaon Verdict: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
India
'Has His Own Reasons': Shashi Tharoor On Rahul Gandhi Endorsing Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe
'Has His Own Reasons': Shashi Tharoor On Rahul Gandhi Endorsing Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe
India
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget