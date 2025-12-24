J&K High Court Dismisses Mehbooba Mufti’s PIL On Prisoner Transfer, Flags Political Motive

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirJ&K High Court Dismisses Mehbooba Mufti’s PIL On Prisoner Transfer, Flags Political Motive

The J&K and Ladakh High Court dismissed Mehbooba Mufti’s PIL on prisoner transfers, saying it lacked public interest and appeared aimed at gaining political mileage.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a PIL filed by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti seeking transfer of prisoners from outside jails to prisons in J-K.

A division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in a 15-page order passed on Tuesday said the petition appears to have been filed for garnering political mileage.

"It appears that the instant petition has been initiated by the petitioner for the explicit purpose of garnering political advantage and positioning herself as a crusader of justice for a particular demographic," the bench observed.

The court said it cannot remain oblivious to the violent past, which the residents of Jammu and Kashmir have passed through, because of forces hostile to the unity and integrity of the country.

"In fact, the petitioner too recognises the special circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir, when in relief part of this petition, she states that the undertrials be detained in the prisons in U.T. of Jammu and Kashmir, unless the Jail Authorities furnish reasons before this court demonstrating 'unavoidable and compelling necessity' in exceptional cases. The detailing of such exceptional cases has been conveniently ignored by the petitioner," the court said.

The bench said the PIL cannot be allowed to be utilised as an instrument for advancing partisan or political agendas or transforming the court into a political platform.

"Public Interest Litigation is also not a mechanism for gaining political leverage, and the Courts cannot serve as a forum for electoral campaigns.

"While political parties possess manifold legitimate avenues to engage with the electorate, courts cannot be employed as an instrument for achieving electoral advantage," it added.

The high court said that notwithstanding the "vagueness and the ulterior motive" that prompted the petitioner to approach the government and the court, it is deemed appropriate to observe that under-trials, whose cause, the petitioner claims to have projected in this petition, are facing trials before the respective courts.

"Judicial avenues were/are available to such undertrials for the redressal of any grievance concerning their detention.

"The omission on their part to avail themselves of these legal remedies is an indicative of the fact that they are not genuinely aggrieved of their retention in the prisons outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," the court said.

It said a PIL is maintainable only on a prima facie showing of public interest.

Where such interest is in doubt or compromised by extraneous considerations, the court must decline to interfere, as preventing the abuse of legal process is, in itself, a matter of significant public interest, it added.

"In light of what has been said and discussed above, the present petition is found to be misconceived and is, accordingly, dismissed," the court said in the order.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu And Kashmir High Court PDP PIL Dismissed Prisoner Transfer
