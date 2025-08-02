Monsoon Havoc In Himachal: 383 Roads Blocked, 173 Dead, Power And Water Services Crippled

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): The monsoon's continued onslaught in Himachal Pradesh has severely crippled essential services across the state. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of 10:00 AM on August 2, a staggering 383 roads remain blocked, 747 distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 249 water supply schemes are down due to rain-triggered damage.

The situation marks a sharp escalation from earlier days, with national highways NH-305, NH-505, NH-21, and NH-03 among the major routes rendered impassable due to landslides and debris.

Several interior roads in districts like Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Una remain inaccessible, further complicating rescue and repair efforts. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has confirmed that 173 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon. Of these, 95 deaths are directly linked to rain-induced calamities, such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. At the same time, 78 have occurred in road accidents, many caused by slippery terrain and poor visibility.

The worst-hit districts in terms of public utility damage are:

Chamba: 89 roads blocked, 171 DTRs down, 93 water schemes disrupted.

89 roads blocked, 171 DTRs down, 93 water schemes disrupted. Kullu: 67 roads blocked (including NHs), 188 power feeders disrupted.

67 roads blocked (including NHs), 188 power feeders disrupted. Mandi : 181 roads blocked, 82 power lines down, 186 water schemes affected.

: 181 roads blocked, 82 power lines down, 186 water schemes affected. Una: 3 roads blocked, 205 DTRs hit, 26 water schemes affected.

Heavy rains have also led to the closure of critical stretches of highways in tribal districts like Lahaul-Spiti, where NH-505 remains shut near Chhatru. NH-305 in Kullu is similarly blocked at Jhed (Khanag) due to landslides.

Authorities said temporary restoration has been attempted in some affected irrigation and sewerage schemes, but full normalisation could take time due to continued weather challenges. The SDMA continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with local administrations for relief and restoration. (ANI)

