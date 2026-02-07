Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesHimachal Pradesh200-Year-Old Girad Mata Temple Gutted In Massive Fire In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

200-Year-Old Girad Mata Temple Gutted In Massive Fire In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

A massive fire has destroyed the historic Girad Mata Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, causing heavy loss to cultural heritage.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

A tragic and shocking incident has been reported from the Bharmaur Assembly constituency of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, where a nearly 200-year-old historic Girad Mata Temple was completely destroyed in a massive fire. The incident took place on Friday, February 6, in Girad village under Khundel Gram Panchayat.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out suddenly and quickly engulfed the entire temple complex. Within a short span of time, the flames reduced the ancient structure to ashes.

ALSO READ: 6 Killed As Speeding Container Runs Over Bus Passengers On Yamuna Expressway; CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

Police Begin Investigation, Cause Of Fire Unknown

After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. As of now, the reason behind the blaze remains unclear.

Ancient Temple Reduced To Ashes

Local residents made several attempts to control the fire, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Due to the temple’s traditional wooden structure, the fire spread rapidly, leaving no chance to save the building.

The fire not only destroyed the temple structure but also caused irreparable damage to centuries-old heritage preserved inside. Within minutes, the historic shrine, built nearly two centuries ago, collapsed into debris. The temple was not only a place of worship but also a symbol of the region’s cultural and historical identity, leaving the entire area in deep shock.

'Black Stone' Idol Severely Damaged

The idols of the deity, made of marble and rare black stone, were badly damaged due to the intense heat of the fire. Several historic brass idols kept inside the temple also suffered significant damage.

Additionally, the rare carvings done on deodar wood, considered an important part of the temple’s architectural heritage, have now been lost forever. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Related Video

Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Girad Mata Temple Fire Chamba Temple Fire Bharmaur Chamba Incident Himachal Fire News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
India
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
India
‘All India Breakdown’ Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?
‘All India Breakdown’ Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Speeding Container Rams into Bus, Passengers Crushed
Breaking News: Janakpuri Tragedy Triggers Action, Delhi Govt Suspends Officials
Breaking News: PM Modi Begins Two-Day Malaysia Visit, Third Trip to the Country
POLITICAL STORM: Late-Night Police Action at Pappu Yadav’s Patna Residence
Breaking News: Pappu Yadav Arrested in 31-Year-Old Case, High-Voltage Drama in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget