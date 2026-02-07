200-Year-Old Girad Mata Temple Gutted In Massive Fire In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

A tragic and shocking incident has been reported from the Bharmaur Assembly constituency of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, where a nearly 200-year-old historic Girad Mata Temple was completely destroyed in a massive fire. The incident took place on Friday, February 6, in Girad village under Khundel Gram Panchayat.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out suddenly and quickly engulfed the entire temple complex. Within a short span of time, the flames reduced the ancient structure to ashes.

Police Begin Investigation, Cause Of Fire Unknown

After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. As of now, the reason behind the blaze remains unclear.

Ancient Temple Reduced To Ashes

Local residents made several attempts to control the fire, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Due to the temple’s traditional wooden structure, the fire spread rapidly, leaving no chance to save the building.

The fire not only destroyed the temple structure but also caused irreparable damage to centuries-old heritage preserved inside. Within minutes, the historic shrine, built nearly two centuries ago, collapsed into debris. The temple was not only a place of worship but also a symbol of the region’s cultural and historical identity, leaving the entire area in deep shock.

'Black Stone' Idol Severely Damaged

The idols of the deity, made of marble and rare black stone, were badly damaged due to the intense heat of the fire. Several historic brass idols kept inside the temple also suffered significant damage.

Additionally, the rare carvings done on deodar wood, considered an important part of the temple’s architectural heritage, have now been lost forever. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.