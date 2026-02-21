Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PAK Vs NZ, Colombo Weather Forecast: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Is Washed Out?

PAK Vs NZ, Colombo Weather Forecast: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Is Washed Out?

Will rain spoil the Super 8 opener? Discover the latest Colombo weather forecast for Pakistan vs New Zealand and what the points table will look like if Saturday's clash is abandoned.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin with a heavyweight clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium today. However, the weather in the port city of Colombo remains a significant concern, with heavy rain and thunderstorms threatening to disrupt the tournament's opening Group 2 fixture.

Colombo Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain and High Humidity

The current meteorological outlook for Colombo remains grim. While it is currently 27°C and cloudy, heavy rain is expected throughout the day. Precipitation probabilities are holding firm at 75% during the daytime and are forecast to be 73% at night.

The atmosphere in Colombo is notably "sticky," with humidity levels currently at 80% and expected to rise to 85%. While there is a glimmer of hope that rain chances may fluctuate during the match window (7 PM to 11 PM), the forecast for "heavy rain" during the day and "light rain" at night suggests that the toss and the start of the game are under threat.

Washout Rules: Points Sharing and Semi-Final Impact

As the tournament enters the business end, every point is vital. Unlike the final, there is no reserve day scheduled for Super 8 group matches. If the game is abandoned due to weather, the following rules will apply:

Points Split: Both Pakistan and New Zealand will be awarded one point each.

Minimum Play Requirement: Officials will wait for an additional 90 minutes beyond the scheduled time to try and force a result. For a match to be valid, a minimum of 5 overs per side must be completed.

Tournament Impact: A washout would severely dent both teams' chances of finishing in the top two of Group 2, as they would lose the opportunity to secure a decisive 2-point victory early in the round-robin.

Tactical Edge

Pakistan enters the Super 8s with a slight psychological advantage, having been stationed in Colombo since the tournament's start. They have already played matches at the Premadasa, giving their spin unit, led by Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed, a clear understanding of the pace and length required on this "sluggish" pitch.

In contrast, New Zealand will be playing at this venue for the first time in 2026. While openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have shown flashes of brilliance, the middle order consisting of Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell has struggled for consistency. Ravindra, in particular, has scored 72 runs in four matches, but 59 of those came in a single outing against Canada.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the tactical advantage Pakistan might have in their Super 8 match?

Pakistan has been stationed in Colombo longer and has already played at the Premadasa Stadium, giving them a better understanding of the pitch conditions for their spin bowlers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Opinion
Embed widget