‘Jailing Leaders Won’t Stop Change’: Kejriwal Targets BJP In Gujarat At AAP Oath Ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Gujarat is heading for a “change of power” in the 2027 Assembly elections, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled the state for three decades through “fear and corruption”.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of AAP karyakartas in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal claimed the BJP attempted to prevent the party’s meeting but failed due to what he described as the determination of AAP workers.





“This is not a rally. This is a meeting of booth-level, district-level and taluka-level in-charges, co-in-charges, karyakartas and office bearers of the AAP,” Kejriwal said, pointing to the large turnout. “After 30 years, their power has begun to shake. The time for their exit has come.”

‘BJP Tried To Stop The Meeting’

Kejriwal alleged that permissions for an AAP meeting scheduled in Nikol were cancelled overnight, and arrangements such as the stage and chairs were removed.





“They broke our stage, threw away our chairs, and cancelled our permissions. They thought this meeting would not happen,” he said. “Despite all their efforts, today this meeting has taken place. I salute every office bearer of the AAP.”





Gujarat AAP in-Charge Gopal Rai echoed the charge, alleging misuse of police machinery to block the event. He said alternative arrangements were made in Sanand within hours.

Allegations Of Intimidation And Arrests

Referring to recent incidents involving party leaders, Kejriwal alleged that repression against AAP has intensified in Gujarat.





“Two days ago, they got a shoe thrown at Gopal Italia,” he said, claiming the person involved later alleged he was paid Rs 50,000 and alcohol by a BJP leader.

Kejriwal also cited the arrest of several AAP leaders, including Pravin, Ram and Raju Karpada, stating they were jailed for raising issues related to farmers and the “karda system”.

“What is their crime? They raised their voice against injustice,” he said. “AAP leaders do not break and do not sell themselves.”

‘Gujarat Hollowed Out In 30 Years’

The AAP chief accused the BJP government of misgovernance and corruption, claiming farmers, traders, youth and women are all distressed.

“There was a time when Gujarat was the richest and most prosperous state,” Kejriwal said. “In 30 years, they have hollowed out Gujarat. Today the farmer is distressed. Government schools and hospitals have been ruined.”

He also alleged that unemployment and substance abuse have worsened. “When youth ask for jobs, they are given drugs and spurious liquor,” he said.

AAP’s Promises For Gujarat

Outlining AAP’s agenda, Kejriwal said the party would end the “karda system”, ensure timely availability of seeds, fertiliser and irrigation water for farmers, create employment for youth and eliminate spurious liquor if it comes to power.

“We will build a Gujarat where farmers are prosperous, youth get jobs and traders can work honestly,” he said.

‘Jailing Leaders Will Not Break AAP’

Kejriwal asserted that arrests of party leaders would not weaken AAP, drawing parallels with Delhi and Punjab.

“They put me in jail. I spent six months in jail,” he said, also referring to the imprisonment of Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain. “If I had really stolen, I would have joined the BJP.”

He warned that pressure from central agencies would increase as elections approach. “If we are ready to go to jail, no one can stop change in Gujarat,” he said.

Call For Grassroots Mobilisation

Calling the political battle a “dharma yudh”, Kejriwal urged party workers to intensify grassroots outreach.

“Every booth worker must reach 111 homes,” he said. “This is now or never.”

Gopal Rai also called on karyakartas to prepare for a statewide agitation. “If the government does not listen to farmers’ demands during the budget session, the AAP will launch a major agitation in Gandhinagar,” he said, asking workers to strengthen booth-level organisation.