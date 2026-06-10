Polio Scare In Ghaziabad After Virus Found In Sewage Sample

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sewage testing offers crucial early virus detection for communities.

After the detection of poliovirus type-1 in a sewage sample from Ghaziabad, the health department has gone on alert. However, no polio infection has been confirmed in any child so far. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and strengthening surveillance measures to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

Polio Scare In Ghaziabad

Polio Virus Detected in Ghaziabad Sewage Samples: The health department has gone on alert after a sewage sample in Ghaziabad tested positive for Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Type-1 (VDPV-1). Although no child has been confirmed to have a polio infection so far, the presence of the virus in sewage has raised concerns among authorities. As a precaution, officials have ordered enhanced surveillance, door-to-door surveys, and a review of immunisation coverage in the affected areas.

What Is The Matter?

According to officials, the health department regularly collects and tests water samples from sewage treatment plants (STPs) in both urban and rural areas every month. A recent sample taken from the Dundahera STP was sent for laboratory testing, and the report confirmed the presence of the VDPV-1 strain. Following the findings, the health department immediately initiated precautionary measures and intensified monitoring in the concerned areas.

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Survey To Be Conducted In 12 Areas

Officials have decided to launch a door-to-door survey across 12 urban localities. A total of 107 health teams have been deployed for the exercise. These teams will collect information on the health status of children up to five years of age, review their vaccination records, and check for any symptoms of illness.

The survey will be carried out in areas including Raj Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Daulatpura, New Panchwati Colony, Ghukna, Hindon Vihar, Kaila Bhatta, Mirzapur, Vijay Nagar-1, Vijay Nagar-2, and Khairati Nagar.

Health officials believe that gaps in routine immunisation or some children missing their vaccine doses could be one of the key reasons behind the detection of the virus. As a result, vaccination coverage is also being reviewed to assess the situation accurately and prevent the virus from spreading further.

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How Dangerous Is This Situation?

According to a report by Harvard Health Publishing, polio is a serious viral disease that can spread from person to person. The virus attacks the nervous system and, in severe cases, can lead to permanent paralysis or even become life-threatening. However, the detection of the virus in sewage does not directly confirm an outbreak. It does, however, indicate that the virus may be present within the community at some level.

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Important Tool For Public Health Monitoring

Testing sewage or wastewater is considered an important method of public health surveillance. It can help detect the presence of viruses even before infected individuals develop symptoms or are officially diagnosed. Experts say that if monitoring and vaccination efforts are not strengthened in time, the virus could potentially reach vulnerable populations and increase the risk of transmission.

Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinions. It should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before adopting any new health practice, treatment, or exercise routine.

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