Ex-CM Digvijay Singh Won’t Seek Rajya Sabha Third Term, To Focus On Madhya Pradesh Politics

Digvijay Singh, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader, has announced that he will not contest a third term in the Rajya Sabha. Having served two consecutive terms, Singh has decided to vacate his seat to focus entirely on state politics and the upcoming assembly elections. He emphasised the importance of working at the grassroots level and strengthening the Congress party organization across Madhya Pradesh.

Singh Focuses on State Strategy

Singh stated that he will play an active role in formulating strategies and preparing the party for the assembly polls. He believes that prioritising state politics over a parliamentary position is crucial at this stage for the party's growth. When asked about the possibility of a Dalit leader being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, "It's not in my hands. I can only say that I'm vacating my seat." This follows a request from Pradeep Ahirwar, president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Scheduled Caste Department, urging that a Dalit leader should be sent to the Rajya Sabha, after Singh expressed support for a Dalit Chief Minister in the state.

Rajya Sabha Seat Sparks Speculation

Singh's second Rajya Sabha term concludes in April 2026, and his decision ends speculation about him filing for a third term. With his seat now vacant, several prominent Congress leaders are being considered as potential contenders, including Kamal Nath, Arun Yadav, Kamleshwar Patel, Meenakshi Natarajan, and PCC Chief Jitu Patwari. His announcement has intensified focus on internal party politics and succession planning within the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Singh's shift to focus on state-level politics is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party's base and improve its prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, highlighting the importance of grassroots leadership in Indian politics.