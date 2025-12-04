Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesDombivli Reel Star Shailesh Ramugade Lands In Deeper Trouble As New ₹22 Lakh Fraud Case Emerges

Dombivli Reel Star Shailesh Ramugade Lands In Deeper Trouble As New ₹22 Lakh Fraud Case Emerges

Shailesh Ramgude Case: Dombivli reel star Shailesh Ramgude has been accused of defrauding a Mumbai-based IT engineer of ₹2.2 million.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dombivli-based social media influencer Shailesh Ramugade, known for his large online following of more than 800,000 users, is facing fresh allegations while already lodged in jail in a ₹92 lakh fraud case. A new complaint has surfaced accusing the reel star of cheating a Mumbai IT engineer of ₹22 lakh, adding to his growing list of legal troubles.

Met Victim Through Instagram

According to police, Shailesh—currently in judicial custody—befriended the victim, a 30-year-old IT engineer from Mumbai, through Instagram in January 2023. Attracted by his flashy lifestyle showcased online, she began trusting him, and the two eventually met in Vashi. Within months, Shailesh proposed to her, further strengthening the relationship.

Love Trap And Financial Exploitation

Investigators say Shailesh cleverly gained the confidence of both the woman and her family. He then began demanding money under various pretexts.

  • He allegedly took ₹1.5 lakh for a photoshoot,

  • Over ₹9 lakh for booking a BMW,

  • And additional amounts claiming expenses for his father’s illness and a new business venture.

Between February and October 2023, the influencer reportedly extracted ₹27 lakh from her, of which he returned ₹5 lakh, but later refused to repay the remaining amount. Realizing she had been deceived, the woman approached the police, leading to the registration of a fresh complaint.

Already Involved In Multiple Fraud Cases

The 31-year-old influencer is no stranger to controversy. The Bhandup police had earlier booked him in a fraud case involving ₹92 lakh, and he was arrested last month by Vishnunagar police in a similar high-value cheating case. With this new allegation of ₹22 lakh fraud, his legal situation has become even more serious.

Police officials have confirmed that further investigation is underway as more victims may surface in the coming days.

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fraud Engineer Maharashtra' Shailesh Ramugade Instagr
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget