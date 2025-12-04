Dombivli Reel Star Shailesh Ramugade Lands In Deeper Trouble As New ₹22 Lakh Fraud Case Emerges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dombivli-based social media influencer Shailesh Ramugade, known for his large online following of more than 800,000 users, is facing fresh allegations while already lodged in jail in a ₹92 lakh fraud case. A new complaint has surfaced accusing the reel star of cheating a Mumbai IT engineer of ₹22 lakh, adding to his growing list of legal troubles.

Met Victim Through Instagram

According to police, Shailesh—currently in judicial custody—befriended the victim, a 30-year-old IT engineer from Mumbai, through Instagram in January 2023. Attracted by his flashy lifestyle showcased online, she began trusting him, and the two eventually met in Vashi. Within months, Shailesh proposed to her, further strengthening the relationship.

Love Trap And Financial Exploitation

Investigators say Shailesh cleverly gained the confidence of both the woman and her family. He then began demanding money under various pretexts.

He allegedly took ₹1.5 lakh for a photoshoot,

Over ₹9 lakh for booking a BMW,

And additional amounts claiming expenses for his father’s illness and a new business venture.

Between February and October 2023, the influencer reportedly extracted ₹27 lakh from her, of which he returned ₹5 lakh, but later refused to repay the remaining amount. Realizing she had been deceived, the woman approached the police, leading to the registration of a fresh complaint.

Already Involved In Multiple Fraud Cases

The 31-year-old influencer is no stranger to controversy. The Bhandup police had earlier booked him in a fraud case involving ₹92 lakh, and he was arrested last month by Vishnunagar police in a similar high-value cheating case. With this new allegation of ₹22 lakh fraud, his legal situation has become even more serious.

Police officials have confirmed that further investigation is underway as more victims may surface in the coming days.