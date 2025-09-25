Delhi Police Bust Extortion Network In Janakpuri, 3 Three Active Members Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted an extortion network with the arrest of three active members of the Kala Jathedi gang, said officials on Thursday.

The three were arrested from an eatery in the national capital’s Janakpuri area, and two country-made pistols and two live cartridges were recovered by the police. Two scooties and other material were also seized by the police.

According to a press note issued by the Delhi Police on Thursday, a case of extortion was registered at Hari Nagar police station on September 18 following information about threats to a business establishment in Janakpuri.

A crack team was constituted, comprising Sub-Inspector Ritvik, Head Constable Neeraj Dixit, HC Dinesh, Constable Pawan and Ct. Amit. The team was led by SI Ritvik and worked under the supervision of Inspector Ashu Girotra, SHO of the Hari Nagar police station and Niraj Tokas, ACP/Rajouri Garden and overall supervision of DCP Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

Using a mix of CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and inputs from secret informers, the team mounted coordinated raids and follow-up checks across identified locations.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three accused persons linked to the group and the recovery of weapons and other items used in the offence.

Two of the arrested were found to have recent criminal records and were released on bail in similar cases shortly before this operation.

The arrested accused persons are Gurpreet Singh alias Amit Chandok, a son of Jaspal Singh, resident of Nihal Vihar and is aged 37 years. He was previously involved in over 18 cases of snatching, robbery, attempt to murder and extortion. Gurpreet alias Manni, son of Onkar Singh, living in Nihal Vihar. He is aged 30 years and has been previously involved in over four cases of extortion and attempt to murder. The third accused is Gurjeet Singh, 35, son of Balvinder Singh and resident of Virender Nagar.

Apart from the two country-made pistols and two live cartridges, the visiting card of the targeted shop owner and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the offence were also confiscated, said the press note issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

