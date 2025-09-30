Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRHeavy Rains Batter Delhi, Noida; Roads Flooded, Flights Delayed As Airlines Issue Advisories

Heavy Rains Batter Delhi, Noida; Roads Flooded, Flights Delayed As Airlines Issue Advisories

Delhi was paralyzed by heavy rainfall, causing widespread flooding and traffic chaos. Airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, warned of flight delays.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
A sudden spell of heavy rainfall on Tuesday brought Delhi to a halt, inundating several parts of the city and throwing traffic out of gear. The Zakhira underpass was among the worst affected, with commuters seen wading through waist-deep water. Long snarls were reported across arterial roads, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

Airlines Issues Advisory 

The downpour also hit air travel, forcing airlines to issue advisories to passengers. IndiGo cautioned of temporary disruptions and advised travelers to anticipate delays.

Taking to X, IndiGo said, "Travel Advisory. Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority."


Air India urged passengers to check flight status updates before leaving for the airport and to account for additional travel time due to gridlocked roads. SpiceJet similarly warned that arrivals, departures, and connecting flights could all be impacted by the weather.

With both road and air traffic paralysed, authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel. Passengers have been advised to stay updated through airline notifications and plan their journeys accordingly.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall NOIDA DELHI
Read more
